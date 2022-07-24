Teachers are always supportive and they are the one who play a lead role in shaping the future of a person. A good teacher can also go the extra mile to see his students in the best place. Proving the same, a viral video has been doing rounds on the internet, where a teacher gifts a pair of new shoes to her entire class.

The viral video opens up to show the teacher talking to the students about the shoes. As the video progressed, it then showed the children colouring their own shoes to customize them. The video was shared on Instagram by '@goodnews_movement' with a caption, "TEACHER SURPRISES ENTIRE CLASS WITH NEW SNEAKERS: @teachinthe6ix writes: "My students come from all different walks of life and some don’t have the simple luxuries that we often take for granted, such as shoes. [...] After watching “Like Mike”, the phrase “It’s not about the shoes, instead it’s who wears the shoes, that make them special” really impacted them." She wanted her students to feel comfortable and confident for their next steps.... so she fundraised enough to get a pair of @niketoronto airforces for each student & @mackhouseinc to have them come in to help the students design and customize their own pair. What an amazing teacher!!".

Netizens' reaction

The viral video has garnered around 2.4 million views and 185K likes. The heartwarming video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "Soooo amazing!!! More of this energy in our classrooms!!! Thank you to this BEAUTIFUL TEACHER!!". A second user wrote, "Teachers are awesome!! These kids will never forget her. Thank you, Ma'am!". A third user spelled, "She’s going down in those kids' history books as “the coolest teacher I ever had” totally nailed it".

Image: Instagram/@goodnews_movement