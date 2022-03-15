Last Updated:

Teacher Holds Student's Baby As She Takes Notes, Wins Hearts Online; Watch Viral Video

The viral video shared on Instagram shows a teacher holding up the baby of his student so as to help her take notes. Netizens were all praise for the professor.

A heartwarming gesture of a professor in a video shows that humanity still exists. Even a small help to someone can create a great difference as the adorable video shows. The now-viral video on Instagram shows a teacher holding up the baby of his student so as to help her take notes. “When your professor offers to hold your fussy babe so you can take notes,” read the text on the clip followed by a smiling emoji. 

In the clip, a man is seen holding a kid in his arms and delivering a lecture. The cute child can be seen touching his face as he remains busy giving his lecture. Despite the challenges of distraction from the kid in his arms, the professor continues his lecture unfettered as the students take notes.

The clip is believed to have been originally posted by a user named Maddy Miller-Shaver from Ohio, Utah. Since being shared the video has gained over seven million views on Instagram. “HUMANITY: This professor wanted to help his student so he carried her baby and gave the lesson while she took notes (sic)”, read the caption to the post.

'Now that’s a teacher', netizens react

The viral video highlights how humanity exists and can be seen in small gestures. The reactions that the video garnered from netizens too highlighted the same. "Now that’s a teacher!", commented a user, while another user wrote, "How humanity is supposed to work!". Check out some more reactions below:

