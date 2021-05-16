Teacher Wears Dress Decorated By Her Second-grade Students, Netizens Say 'very Cute'

A teacher’s post about her second-grade class has won the hearts of netizens all across social media. The teacher has posted an image in which she can be seen wearing a special dress decorated by her students. “Another year, another beautiful dress decorated by my second graders!”, she wrote in the caption. The image has now gone viral on the internet, melting the hearts of netizens.

Uploaded by Reddit user ‘thegreatcatsby17’, the image shows her wearing a white dress that has been coloured, drawn and written on. The teachers can be seen happily posing while wearing the colourful dress. The dress can be seen filled with hand-drawn flowers, rainbows, stars. The words on the dress read, ‘Mrs Consolt’s Class 2020-2021’. Let’s have a look at the image.

Netizens react

Since uploaded, the image has been upvoted 84 per cent of the times. "Very cool and YOU are an awesome teacher for wearing that. Way to show them they are important", wrote a Reddit user. Another person wrote, "Very cute! What a great idea! Claire wasn’t messing around on this one".

"What would you do as President of the world?"

In another incident worth mentioning, a teacher named George Pointon has asked his primary school students "what would you do as President of the world?". George shared a Twitter thread with fun-filled answers given by the students (although, for them, they were definitely some of the pressing issues). From sweets for breakfast to give everyone pizza, the so-called issues were epic and amusing to the netizens.

George Pointon has shared the question on Twitter alongside the caption, "I asked my Year 1 classes "What would you do as president of the world? Here is my analysis; A THREAD". The response of the students have gone viral on social media and netizens are amused with the answers.

I asked my Year 1 classes "What would you do as president of the world?"

Here is my analysis;

A THREAD — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) April 23, 2021

IMAGE: Unsplash/Reddit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.