Teachers Day: Civil Servant Is A 'proud Son', Shares Mother's Photo Taking A Class Online

In India, September 5 is celebrated with enthusiasm across the nation, in memory of the first Vice President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. A teacher is someone who not only teaches the knowledge from books, but also goes beyond their limit to teach the values, morals and ethics to a student. Teachers are instrumental in shaping a child's life. In the current age of the internet, students are now taking to social media sites to extend their regards to their teachers.

Have a look at the post of the proud son:

From being laptop-illiterate to hosting online classes using zoom, makings ppts and charts, my mother has come a long way as a teacher. On this #TeachersDay, I am proud of my mother and all such teachers who learnt these new skills in a short time for their students. pic.twitter.com/jrLisMGKyj — Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) September 5, 2021

In a Twitter post, Indian Revenue Service officer Naveed Trumboo shared a picture of his mother, who is a school teacher, taking online classes on a laptop. Considering the current situation, educators have switched to various digital platforms since the Coronavirus pandemic hit the country. A lot of teachers in the schools who were used to taking classed in person, had no idea of taking classes on digital platforms, it had become a challenge for them.

Citing the difficulties faced by his mother while switching to online classes, the civil servant wrote took to Twitter and wrote, "From being laptop-illiterate to hosting online classes using zoom, makings presentations and charts, my mother has come a long way as a teacher." "On this #TeachersDay, I am proud of my mother and all such teachers who learnt these new skills in a short time for their students," added the IRS officer.

Post of the proud son won the hearts of netizens

Fozia ma’am…. 7th standard geography. One of the sweetest teachers in MGS! May Allah bless her and all others — zehra (@zehra14202012) September 5, 2021

Nothing inspires me better than catching sight of a well-read lady in her 50s and 60s. Ma'am, being the smart being herself, is inspiring many like me around her. Though an unknown, I pray for her well-being and good health. Hare Krishna! — Achyuta pattnaik (@AchyutaPattnaik) September 5, 2021

Meanwhile, the post which was shared earlier today has touched the hearts of several netizens. Since being shared, the post has garnered over hundreds of likes and counting.

(Image Credit: @NaveedIRS Twitter)