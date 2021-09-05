Teacher's Day: Netizens Celebrate Teacher’s Day With Funny Memes, Check Out Here

Every year, September 5 is celebrated as Teacher's Day to mark the extraordinary contribution of teachers towards the building of the nation and society. Today is also celebrated as the birth anniversary of the Bharat Ratna recipient, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a teacher before becoming the President of India. The nation today celebrated this day on virtual platforms, while many schools and institutes celebrated the day following the COVID measures. Although many are out of school, the craze for Teacher's Day never runs low and today's social media memes are the proof. Netizens celebrated the day with love and naughtiness.

Netizens celebrate Teacher’s Day with funny memes

Teachers Day means nostalgia because, back during the school days, September 5 was a grand event where students used to wish or gift something to their favorite teachers. Across the nation, this day is celebrated to mark the hard work of teachers and their contributions. Schools and colleges would hold a grand celebration today and children would spend some quality time with their teachers. However, netizens on social media are also celebrating teacher's day in their own style. Some expressed their deepest gratitude, while some shared jokes recalling their school days.

When you gave pen on teachers day to your favourite teacher and still get failed in that subject. #TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/u7ZCfrMai9 — Yash (@yashhpandey_) September 5, 2021

Many used this day as an opportunity to thank teachers, while a larger section flooded the social media platforms with hilarious Teacher’s Day memes. Take a look at some naughty social media posts, which prove that the user must have been a proud backbencher in his school days. Check out the tweets below.

Happy "tumhare maa-baap tum par faltu mein hi paisa waste kar rahe hai" day — A K i B (@akibaliii) September 5, 2021

Happy "jisko nahi padhna wo ja sakta hai" Day #TeachersDay — बदतमीम मेडिको (@badtaMeme) September 5, 2021

One user took to the microblogging platform and wished Google a happy teachers' day. Another jokingly said, "Happy Jisko Nahi Padhna Wo Ja Sakta Hai Day". A third user wrote, "Wish Nahi Karoge Hume".

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)