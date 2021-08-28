Teen Turns Emotional When Parents Tell Him He's Going To Be A Big Brother; WATCH

Every day around 95 million photos and videos are shared only on Instagram. Some of them are too adorable to watch while some are enough to turn a man emotional. In a similar reaction video shared on Twitter, a teenager can be seen hugging his father at the moment, his dad informed him about his upcoming sibling. In the one minute video shared by a Twitter user, Good News Correspondent, a father can be seen standing in front of his son, while his mother, whose face is not visible in the video, was recording the reaction of his son.

Watch teen's reaction:

Son's reaction at finding out he's going to be a big brother



"I had just cried my eyes out the day before & told him I was so sorry I could never give him a sibling. I had decided to stop trying 4 weeks prior" his mother, Becky writes.😭❤.

Mother records son's reaction

At the moment he came to know about his upcoming sibling, in a heartwarming gesture, the teenager was seen crying after reading the information written on the paper. As the video proceeds, the son can be seen hugging his father tightly, which clearly exhibits how he eagerly waited for his younger brother or sister. The video was shared on Twitter with the caption: "Son's reaction at finding out he's going to be a big brother. I had just cried my eyes out the day before & told him I was so sorry I could never give him a sibling. I had decided to stop trying 4 weeks prior" some 20 hours ago, is now viral on the microblogging site.

Here's how netizens reacted on the teen's reaction video

Since being shared, the video has garnered over nine thousand views and a couple of comments. "Jesus it feels soooo good to smile and remember that these moments are what life is really all about and matters most!" wrote a Twitter user named djtrumpsmomma. "What a beautiful reaction. He will be an awesome big brother!" wrote another user. "I know a couple to whom this happened as well. When all hope seems lost..." commented the third user. "Awww," commented the fourth user.

