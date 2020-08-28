Teenage Boy Hailed As 'little Hero' After Jumping Into Water To Save Horse From Drowning

A 13-year-old boy was recently hailed as a ‘little hero’ after he jumped into freezing water to save a drowning horse by holding its head above water for over an hour until help arrived. The teen boy, Cameron Martin leapt into a canal at a farm on the Norfolk Broads after he noticed ‘Domino’ the horse trying to force his head underwater. The little boy used all his might to hold the horse’s head up while also screaming out for help.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Cameron, who hails from Lowestoft, said that he was walking up to his field to see his pony, but he then noticed one of the owner’s horses wasn’t where it normally is. the 13-year-old added that at first he panicked, but then thought of checking the dyke, where he saw the horse trying to force itself under. He said he did what he had to do.

READ: ‘Mother With Sign’ Shares Valuable Insight About People, Netizens Say 'advice Of The Day'

After spending almost an hour trying to scream for help, Cameron was reportedly relieved of his duties when help finally arrived as more people jumped in the water. A video of the rescue mission, where one could see machinery pulling Domino out of the lake, was shared on Facebook. A rope was attached around Domino’s neck before he was pulled from the muddy water to safety by an excavator.

Tanya Docwra-Smith, who uploaded the video and who was looking for Cameron at the time, reportedly said that she saw the little boy gesticulating on the side of the dyke from afar but had no idea what he was doing. She added that at first, it was scary to see Cameron jumping in the water and out again. However, she said that the 13-year-old was trying to keep Domino’s head out of the water to stop him from drowning.

READ: Elephant Rescues An Impala From A Waterhole; Watch Video

‘Grateful’ to ‘little hero’

While calling the ‘horrible’, Tanya reportedly informed that Cameron was ‘freezing and distraught’, but he was also adamant to save the horse’s life. Domino’s owner, Paul Williams, was ‘grateful’ to Cameron and even called him ‘little hero’. Furthermore, Tanya informed that Domino is now doing good and so is Cameron and they both even have a ‘special bond’ between them.

Meanwhile, the Facebook post has garnered hundreds of likes and several comments, praising Cameron for his ‘good work’. While one internet user wrote, “Well done Cameron we’ll proud off you,” another added, “I’d expect nothing less from Cameron, well done young man”. A third user-added, “Amazing job! Wee tear in my eye watching that glad it’s a happy ending”.

READ: UK: Nationwide Appeal Initiated To Find Iconic Aston Martin Stolen From Cheshire Streets

READ: Good News: From 5-yr-old Saving His Mother's Life To Man's Unique 62nd B'day; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.