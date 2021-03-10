Teenage Girl Discover Venomous Snake Hiding Inside Asthma Inhaler

In a horrifying incident, a teenager discovered a venomous red-bellied black snake taking shelter inside her asthma inhaler. Sunshine coast snake catchers took to their official Facebook handle and shared an image of the snake, curled up inside the inhaler. Terming it as the ‘surprise of her life’, the department in the caption wrote that the girl brought the washing in and when she put it on the floor she observed a dark coloured snake coming out of the clothing.

Red-bellied snake spotted

The department said that this is one of the most 'incredible places' where they have caught a snake. As per the caption, the woman discovered the snake inside of the girl’s Asthma Inhaler. The caption read, “This is crazy and super lucky we were able to find the snake. It’s one of the most incredible places we have ever found a snake before and glad Heather was able to catch and relocate it safely”. Let’s have a look at the image.

Netizens react

Stunned by the incident, netizens took over the comment section. One Facebook user wrote, "Freaky...was that in there with the actual Ventolin cylinder or in the casing...as this looks like it's missing the cylinder...I always check my Ventolin...I know someone who inhaled a cockroach when he went to puff on it in bed one night". The image has managed to gather 3.7K reactions. It has 2K shares. Making a hilarious remark, one person wrote, "Wow! I didn't even think snakes could HAVE asthma... ".

(Image Credits: Facebook/@SunshineCoastSnakeCatchers)

