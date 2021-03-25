Teenager Driving Audi Claims To Be 43-year-old, Police 'not Falling For That One'

While traffic law violations are not uncommon anywhere in the world, one teen left the cops surprised with his wild claim. The tale made its way to the internet after it was shared by Greater Manchester Traffic Police. In the post, they revealed how the boy who was merely 17 years of age, pulled all the stops to convince them that he was 43.

In a Twitter post, they stated that the incident occurred in the M60 motorway (Manchester Ring Motorway) in Stockport. The teen was driving AudiXT when he was caught by the officials on duty. Although he tried his best to make them believe that he was 43 years old, the cops said that they were not “falling for this one.” As per the report, the underage driver has been reported and his vehicle was seized in the aftermath.

'He's already taking risks'

Meanwhile, the story has left people on the internet stunned. Not has the post racked up a myriad of reactions but also multiple comments. Many shared similar tales while others joked about the teen's "courage." "He’s already taking risks and driving uninsured so he’s faced with thousands of pounds to insure a car - or not bothering (again). The quote for my 17yr old on a 1.0 Polo is £2.5k minimum. On the Audi, with points on license? Good luck...," wrote a user. "And its people driving without insurance and licences etc plus the fact that younger drivers have the most serious accidents that cause your son to be quoted 2.5k," added another.

I do that all the time. I'm 52 but claim to be 17. Doesn't work for me either. You cops are too good. — Keith (@mcmlx1x) March 24, 2021

Lol.. that made chuckle. — Warmish Ginger E cyclist. ðŸš´‍â™‚ï¸ðŸ’¨ (@Biggingerebiker) March 24, 2021

"You're" welcome. — Rico (@Mcr_Rico) March 24, 2021

Sorry but that’s funny — John Perry (@GreedyGuzzler) March 24, 2021

What do you mean? He wasn't driving legitimately or legal on this occasion so he has started badly already. — Nick O'Leary (@NickOLeary20) March 24, 2021

Earlier this month, traffic police in the US caught a man using Rodrigo Duterte’s photograph for identification in his driver's licence. The stunning case made its way to the internet after a photograph of the driver's license was shared online by the Los Angeles Police department (LAPD). “Vice Officers recognized the picture used on a fake ID, to be that of the President of the Philippines. Good thing our Officers patrol Historic Filipino Town and are up to speed. Nice try,” wrote the police department sharing the picture on Twitter.

Although LAPD covered the details of the owner, the name Norman D was clearly visible in the signatory’s column. Additionally, it clarified that the person weighed 180 lbs and was 5’9’’ tall. Other details revealed that the man had black-coloured hair and brown eyes. Since shared, the picture has left the internet in bouts of laughter.

Image: GMPTRAFFIC/TWITTER/ AP