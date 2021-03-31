Teenager Miraculously Breaths Again Just Hours Before His Organs Were Set To Be Removed

Lewis Roberts, an 18-year-old miraculously began blinked and breathed again on his own just before his organs were due to be donated after being declared brain dead on getting hit by a van. As per social media posts by his sister Jade, the teenager from Leek, Staffordshire was struck by a vehicle in his hometown on March 13 that led to catastrophic head injuries.

Four days after he was flown to Royal Stoke University Hospital, his family was told that he had lost his fight for life and were asked to say their final goodbyes to Lewis. His family had agreed to donate his organs to help seven other people but just hours before the removal surgery was set to begin, he blinked and began breathing again.

On March 18, Lewis’ sister, Jade Roberts, 28, posted an extraordinary video of her brother breathing again and was recording the machine monitoring the 18-year-old in the hospital. While recording the video of the machine monitoring Lewis’ breath, Jade said, “Are you ready Lew, one, two, three breathe.” The device then showed a brown line and the 28-year-old cried out in astonishment and said, “Have a break, clever boy.” Later in the clip, after a few unsuccessful attempts of Lweis trying to breathe, Jade said, “One, two, three and a big breath.” The machine then again turned brown after which Lewis’ sister said, “Are you ready Lew, one, two, three breathe.”

‘Lewis was officially certified as dead’

On March 26, jade said that Lewis had managed an entire day without ventilator support. However, she again posted an update on March 28 that the machine was used again to what “could be a chest infection which is been looked into.” In a Facebook post last week, the 28-year-old also said that “We signed forms you wouldn't even believe and conversations you'd never believe.. we were intended to say our final goodbyes. Lewis was officially certified as dead last week And his death was even reported to the coroner. I headed up at midnight. I held Lewis' hand and asked him to breath after one two three.”

"Got back home to a phone call... 'Lewis is breathing now' .. His eyes are dilating which before we had nothing. Zero... And to be told he was brain dead and suffered brain stem death and was literally certified as dead," Jade added.

Image credits: Lewis Roberts/Facebook