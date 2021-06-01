Last Updated:

Teenager Spends 6 Years Digging Hole After Getting Into A Fight With His Mom, Watch Video

A teenager has reportedly spent 6 years of his life in digging a hole. The video shows how the young boy transformed the hole into his underground cave.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Teenager

IMAGE: andresiko_16/Twitter


A teenager has reportedly spent 6 years of his life in digging a hole in his house. The video shared on Twitter shows how the young boy transformed the hole into his underground home. Six years back, Andres fought with his mother and to channelise his anger, he started digging a hole. A video tour of the underground cave has been posted on Twitter by Andres and it showcases all the features of a house.

Teenages transforms a hole into a house

The Spanish teenager who is now 20 years old began digging a hole in his home in Spain. In 2015, Andres Canto was just 14 when he got into a fight with his mother as she wanted him to change his clothes. He got annoyed with his mother and started off digging up the garden in his home, reported by Insider. Canto worked in the cave every day after he came from his school. 

For the first three years, he thought of just digging a bottomless pit but after three years, he decided to make it a liveable place. The underground cave has wifi, a fully functional heating system, music system, microwave oven and a single bed. The cave has a seating area, room, bed and seating for his friends. The video and pictures of the cave have been going viral on social media. The video and images shared on Twitter show the underground bunker and it has grabbed the attention of netizens.

READ | Video: Seal gives warm tight hug to scuba diver, netizens in awe of 'pure love'

Meanwhile, a couple engaged in a fight fell through their balcony railings. The couple living in St. Petersburg, Russia fell from a 25-feet balcony were seriously injured. The terrifying moment that was caught on camera by a passerby features Olga Volkova and Yevgeny Karlagin fighting with each other on the second floor of their home in St. Petersberg. 

READ | Diver encounters huge bull shark in Florida, netizens say 'phenomenal opportunity'

IMAGE: andresiko_16/Twitter

READ | 'Hey, you’re glowing': NASA shares stunning image of Istanbul taken from space
READ | NASA releases 'magnificent' image showing Milky Way's energised 'downtown'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT