Teenager Spends 6 Years Digging Hole After Getting Into A Fight With His Mom, Watch Video

A teenager has reportedly spent 6 years of his life in digging a hole in his house. The video shared on Twitter shows how the young boy transformed the hole into his underground home. Six years back, Andres fought with his mother and to channelise his anger, he started digging a hole. A video tour of the underground cave has been posted on Twitter by Andres and it showcases all the features of a house.

Teenages transforms a hole into a house

The Spanish teenager who is now 20 years old began digging a hole in his home in Spain. In 2015, Andres Canto was just 14 when he got into a fight with his mother as she wanted him to change his clothes. He got annoyed with his mother and started off digging up the garden in his home, reported by Insider. Canto worked in the cave every day after he came from his school.

Video del lugar en cuastión, preguntas frecuentes y más cueva pic.twitter.com/WHARS9chxc — Kokomo (@andresiko_16) April 28, 2021

For the first three years, he thought of just digging a bottomless pit but after three years, he decided to make it a liveable place. The underground cave has wifi, a fully functional heating system, music system, microwave oven and a single bed. The cave has a seating area, room, bed and seating for his friends. The video and pictures of the cave have been going viral on social media. The video and images shared on Twitter show the underground bunker and it has grabbed the attention of netizens.

5. 2019. Primera habitación a la derecha, una buena bóveda de 2m y apañao pic.twitter.com/ap7PexChsQ — Kokomo (@andresiko_16) April 26, 2021

Actualización de vídeo tour ;) pic.twitter.com/WunheXkwUt — Kokomo (@andresiko_16) May 23, 2021

Empezando con los últimos dos pilares de hormigón con encofrados!! pic.twitter.com/2pewVlC4d9 — Kokomo (@andresiko_16) May 7, 2021

IMAGE: andresiko_16/Twitter

