Telangana Cop Shares His Food With Starving Children Begging On Streets; Wins Applause

A traffic cop from the state of Telangana is melting hearts for his compassionate gesture as he offered his meal to two starving children who were seen begging on the streets. Sirupangi Mahesh Kumar from the adjoining Punjagutta Police Station was on duty in Somajiguda, Hyderabad when shortly after 11 pm he noticed underprivileged hungry kids looking for food. The cop, who has been serving for over a two-decade now, briefly sat down and offered his lunchbox to the famished kids. “No one was willing to help them. I couldn’t stop myself and took out my dinner and served it to the children,” the kind cop reportedly said.

Panjagutta Traffic Police Constable Mr. Mahesh while performing patrolling duty @Somajiguda noticed two children requesting others for food at the road side, immediately he took out his lunch box & served food to the hungry children. pic.twitter.com/LTNjihUawn — Telangana State Police (@TelanganaCOPs) May 17, 2021

The empowering video was shared by The Hyderabad City Police and the Telangana State Police on their official Twitter handle. In the clip, the cop can be seen taking out his tiffin box then serving food to the children in worn-out clothes, seemingly famished. The kids sit around the kind-hearted cop as he feeds them. In his statement to local media outlets, cop Mahesh said that the children do not have money to be able to afford food. They are often seen loitering the streets, appearing hungry.

Their father, he said, is a poor street beggar and amid the pandemic, there are challenges for the homeless and underprivileged people. According to the cop, he fell compelled to feed the children. He stated that the smile on their faces was “priceless” when he offered his tiffin. The Telangana cop also wishes to change the perception that people have about the on-duty service members. Internet hailed the kind-hearted cop saying that "Humanity is still alive somewhere." The cop was also commemorated for his act.

Sri Anjani Kumar IPS,CP,Hyd honored & appreciated Sri.S.Mahesh Kumar,PC of Panjagutta Trf PS with a momento.Details: Yesterday Sri.S.Mahesh Kumar PC Panjagutta Trf,while coming for duty on Somajiguda road,noticed 2 hungry children begging for food.He gave them his own Tiffin box. pic.twitter.com/2ga3fsd5ia — హైదరాబాద్ సిటీ పోలీస్ Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) May 18, 2021

Need Humanity at this time of period, and Telangana police never fails to surprise us. — Radhe Mundada (@mundada_radhe) May 18, 2021

Timely appreciation reached to Mr. Mahesh from his superior is great and appreciatable to Telangana Police — KMW (@WkMayil) May 18, 2021

Great job sir👍you are the inspiration for us. Hats off to Hyderabad Police 🙏 — A S V goud (@ASVgoud1) May 18, 2021

These type of appreciation gives them booost to do such good activities🌾🌾 — Raghu Yadav (@RaghuYa98398266) May 18, 2021

There Can’t be any better way to have got an opportunity toserve !!! Eyes have gone wet !! God bless you!! #Ihavenowords — Sumathi IPS (@SumathiIPS) May 18, 2021

Appreciate your work sir but its disheartening to see these kids begging please give them a shelter in an orphanage & make their future bright god bless these kids — Nik (@PokiriFreak) May 17, 2021

Appreciate Mr. Mahesh a big salute to you for understanding two small kids hunger and share your lunch box with them. God bless you with good health and wealth. @TelanganaDGP @TelanganaCMO appreciate people like Mahesh and reward them for their good social work. — I@m Raju (@ImRaju47035206) May 18, 2021

Andhra cop 'cradles' a toddler

In a similar heartwarming instance, a constable from the Andhra Pradesh police department amused the internet for cradling a one-month-old toddler as his mother was away to cast a ballot in Tamil Nadu. In what was called a very compassionate gesture, the uniformed constable on duty was seen keeping a watch on the baby, pacifying him in the absence of his parents. At the time when the photograph was taken, the Andhra constable was lovingly gazing at the baby’s face resting inside a red blanket to ensure that he does not cry while his mother is gone away. The police officer was seen roaming to comfort the child as users saluted him for going out of his assigned duties and babysitting a month-old.

