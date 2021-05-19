Last Updated:

Telangana Cop Shares His Food With Starving Children Begging On Streets; Wins Applause

Telangana cop Mahesh Kumar from Punjagutta Police Station was on duty in Somajiguda, Hyderabad when shortly after 11 pm he noticed hungry kids.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
Telangana

IMAGE: Twitter/Telangana State Police/Hyderabad State Police


A traffic cop from the state of Telangana is melting hearts for his compassionate gesture as he offered his meal to two starving children who were seen begging on the streets. Sirupangi Mahesh Kumar from the adjoining Punjagutta Police Station was on duty in Somajiguda, Hyderabad when shortly after 11 pm he noticed underprivileged hungry kids looking for food. The cop, who has been serving for over a two-decade now,  briefly sat down and offered his lunchbox to the famished kids. “No one was willing to help them. I couldn’t stop myself and took out my dinner and served it to the children,” the kind cop reportedly said. 

The empowering video was shared by The Hyderabad City Police and the Telangana State Police on their official Twitter handle. In the clip, the cop can be seen taking out his tiffin box then serving food to the children in worn-out clothes, seemingly famished. The kids sit around the kind-hearted cop as he feeds them. In his statement to local media outlets, cop Mahesh said that the children do not have money to be able to afford food. They are often seen loitering the streets, appearing hungry.

Their father, he said, is a poor street beggar and amid the pandemic, there are challenges for the homeless and underprivileged people. According to the cop, he fell compelled to feed the children. He stated that the smile on their faces was “priceless” when he offered his tiffin. The Telangana cop also wishes to change the perception that people have about the on-duty service members. Internet hailed the kind-hearted cop saying that "Humanity is still alive somewhere."  The cop was also commemorated for his act. 

Andhra cop 'cradles' a toddler

In a similar heartwarming instance, a constable from the Andhra Pradesh police department amused the internet for cradling a one-month-old toddler as his mother was away to cast a ballot in Tamil Nadu. In what was called a very compassionate gesture, the uniformed constable on duty was seen keeping a watch on the baby, pacifying him in the absence of his parents. At the time when the photograph was taken, the Andhra constable was lovingly gazing at the baby’s face resting inside a red blanket to ensure that he does not cry while his mother is gone away. The police officer was seen roaming to comfort the child as users saluted him for going out of his assigned duties and babysitting a month-old. 

