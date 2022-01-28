Last Updated:

'Khaki Salute!': Telangana Home Guard Puts His Life In Danger To Rescue Dog From Stream Using JCB | Watch

“Seeing dog trapped in raging waves, Mujeeb, home guard of Telangana State Police immediately got JCB and descended into stream," IPS officer wrote.

Zaini Majeed
Telangana

In a brave act deemed as ‘heroic’, a home guard employed under the Telangana State Police put his own life in the line of danger to rescue a dog from an overflowing stream in the southern state of Telangana, India. In a footage shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter, a house guard identified with just his first name Mujeeb was seen dangling from the JCB machine’s loader edge above the weltering stream, trying to pull the frantic canine to safety.

Viewers were left staggered at the courage of the man, who, not worrying about his own life, scrambled to help the scared drowning pooch. While it would not be uncommon to witness such rescue operations on a canoe, it was certainly the first that a man responded to a scene on the JCB to bring a dog to the shores. 

'Hearty salute to his spirit..'

“Seeing the dog trapped in the raging waves, Mujeeb, home guard of the Telangana State Police immediately got the JCB and descended into the waves to save the animal,” informed IPS officer Kabra. “Hearty salute to his spirit,” he wrote, hailing the guard’s bravery who balanced himself a few meters above the waterline to hold the dog in order to prevent the animal from sailing with the powerful rapids.

Ultimately, the pet pooch was rescued by the good samaritan, but what unfolded earned the Telangana police guard immense respect and celebratory hoots online. “Example of 'beyond the call of duty’ hats off to Mujeeb. Humanity at its all-encompassing best,” a commenter said, hailing the kind act. “Humanity has nothing to do with Khaki [uniform] if you can feel the pain of others then you are human else nothing more than animal,” another wrote. 

In a similar emotionally outpouring incident, a dog owner was reunited with his pet pooch months after he wandered off during the wildlife evacuations in Northern California. The pit bull-terrier mix canine was first spotted by a backcountry skier, who rescued the animal. It was later found out that the lost dog was identified as 'Russ' and had actually been wandering in the snow-clad mountains since December. Tahoe PAWS, a Community Animal Response Team, shared the heartfelt tale about Russ' rescue and his sentimental reunion with his master on Facebook. Many in the comments paused to fetch the tissues as they witnessed the joyous homecoming of the pooch.   

