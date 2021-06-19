Telangana Tribal Man Marries Two Women With Consent Of All Three Families

A tribal man married two women at the same time with the agreement of all three families in Utnoor Mandal region in Adilabad district in Telangana and a tribal organization confirmed the wedding was in conformity with their norms. Arjun, a Ghanpur village inhabitant, has completed his teacher training program and is looking for work. For the past three years, he has been in a relationship with two women.

Telangana tribal man marries two women

Both the women are, coincidentally, his aunts' daughters. While one of the two girls, Usharani, is from the same village, Suryakala is from Shambhugudam, a neighbouring village. This was not the first time in the Tribal district that such a marriage has taken place in front of the entire village.

Arjun admitted a month ago that he loves both Usharani and Suryakala and is willing to marry them both, according to the families of the three. The marriage was only completed after both brides consented, according to Pandra Jaivantharao of the Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) of Utnoor Mandal. Jaivantharao noted, "It is common in tribal communities. It is a tribal tradition to get married to two women at the same time." However, this kind of marriage is a crime in the Hindu Marriage Act.

Similar case in Chhattisgarh

In a similar incident, on January 3, in a Bastar hamlet in Chhattisgarh, a man married two women in an unusual wedding. For the newlyweds, a marriage that is unusual in society was consensual. Chandu Maurya, the groom, was a beloved of both Hasina and Sundari. They married in the same mandap in Bastar's Tikara Lohnga village. Chandu had said, "I used to like both of them and they also liked me. We married consensually in front of all the villagers. However, family members of one of my wives did not come into our wedding function."

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI

