Telangana Weaver Makes 5.5-metre Long Saree That Can Fit In A Matchbox

Nalla Vijay, who is a weaver from Sircilla town of Telangana is making the rounds on the internet for his unique craft. Vijay has made a 5.5-metre saare that can fit entirely in a matchbox. On January 11 in Hyderabad, Nalla Vijay presented his work to Telangana Ministers, which included KT Rama Rao, V Srinivas Goud, P Sabitha Indrareddy and Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana, shared the news on the microblogging site Twitter with four images showcasing the ministers examining the saree. The tweet was shared with the caption, "Nalla Vijay, a young leader of Sirisilla weaving a sari caught in a match, displayed his sari in Hyderabad today in the presence of ministers KT Rama Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, V Srinivas Goud and P Sabitha Indrareddy. The ministers congratulated Vijay on seeing this wonderful saree." One of the images shared along with the Tweet also shows the saree kept in the matchbox.

People were astonished by Vijay's skills

The tweet was shared on January 11 and gained a lot of attention from people with more than 800 likes and 141 retweets. KT Rama Rao also retweeted the post. It invited a huge number of comments from people who were astonished by Vijay's skills. One Twitter user stated, "Amazing skills. Salute to the artisan. Also urge him to keep the art alive through generations."

Vijay garu hope your dreams come true!👌 — Abhi Ram (@Abhiram5665) January 11, 2022

Amazing skills. Salute to the artisan..🙏🙏

Also urge him to keep the art alive through generations. — Arun Rane ॐ (@ArunRane9) January 12, 2022

Hatss off to Vijay garu — ➳ᎷᎡ_GOVIND_RAJ (@Govind_Raj22) January 12, 2022

Another commenter wrote, "As a kid, I used to wonder if adults would brag about Sirisilla saris, and again I think I'll be able to see the original in the future with similar hands." Many praised his skills by stating, "Fantastic talent," "Hardwork pays off," and "Hatss off to Vijay garu." Some used emojis and gifs to show their appreciation for Vijay's work.

Six days to make a handwoven saree

According to PTI, Nalla Vijay stated that it takes six days to make a handwoven saree that can fit in a matchbox, and two days to make a machine-woven saree. Vijay's saree was previously shown at the 2017 World Telugu Conference. In 2015, when former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama visited India, they were presented with a saree that could fit in a matchbox.

(Inputs from PTI)

Image: @MinisterKTR/Twitter