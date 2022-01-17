Telegram Outage Turns Into A Meme Fest As #TelegramDown Trends On Social Media

Social media platforms are no stranger to their servers getting crashed and this round, users of the instant messaging service Telegram complained about an outage. Over 7000 users from several countries in the world including India complained that Telegram wasn't working and the app showed that it was getting 'updated' or 'connected'. As Telegram users reported outages, several netizens took to other social media sites like Twitter and Instagram to share several memes and the hashtag #TelegramdDown trended on social media.

Telegram outage turns into a meme fest

Several netizens took to social media platforms Twitter and Instagram as they shared memes about the Telegram outage. As per DownDetector, Telegram outages lasted for about 30 minutes and were reported by users from countries like the U.S, Europe, India, Japan, Australia, and other parts of the world. The messaging service company has yet to announce why the platform was down and it was unclear whether the outage was planned or the servers were attacked. Here are some memes about the Telegram outage that were shared by netizens:

Telegram users on their way to Twitter to see wtf happened #TelegramDown pic.twitter.com/daJ1HuTbB1 — Gyan Prakash (@Gyaaaaani) January 17, 2022

#Telegram down since 30 minutes.

Me who is unable to talk 🤧 pic.twitter.com/TQjkbaAcUT — Pragya Tiwari (@iam_pragyaT) January 17, 2022

Last year in October, major social platforms owned by Facebook- Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp and Oculus VR- faced a worldwide outage. The outage lasted for nearly six hours and turned out to be one of the longest outages in the history of the firm. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, released a statement on the platform and apologized for the outage.

He wrote, "Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about."

