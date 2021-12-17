Tesla CEO Elon Musk Hits Back At Joy Reid; Calls Her 'Lobbyist For Sen Karen'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk lashed out at MSNBC’s host Joy Reid for criticising him over his Twitter spat with Senator Elizabeth Warren. Taking to his Twitter handle, Musk called the TV host “a lobbyist for Sen Karen”. The tweet from Musk comes after Reid had censured Musk and called him “freeloader, selfish and disrespectful” and also accused him of “misappropriating Black vernacular for misogynistic purposes.”

In response to her statement against Tesla CEO, Elon Musk tweeted, “(Lack of) Joy Reid is a lobbyist for Sen Karen.” The spat between Musk and Senator Elizabeth Warren started after Senator Karen slammed the Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s designation as Time’s 2021 ‘Person of the Year’. In her tweet, she called for a change in the “rigged” tax code and stated that “The Person of the Year” should “stop freeloading off everyone else.”

Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else. https://t.co/jqQxL9Run6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 13, 2021

Elon Musk spat with Senator Elizabeth Warren

In response, Elon Musk shared a link to a Fox News article arguing that Senator Elizabeth Warren lied about having Native American heritage. Elon Musk in his tweet wrote, “Stop projecting.” In a series of tweets, he even called Elizabeth Warren “Senator Karen.” Furthermore, Musk mentioned that she reminded him of “angry mom”. He wrote in Twitter, “You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason.”

Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen 🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

In a separate Tweet, Musk informed that he has paid more tax than any other American in 2021. Elon Musk tweeted, “And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year.” It is pertinent to mention here that Time magazine has named Elon Musk as the 'Person of the Year' in 2021, taking the title from US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who had been named so in 2020.

And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

Image: AP