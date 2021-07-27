Tesla's CEO Elon Musk Laughs At Joke By Twitter User On Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have been rivals professionally. They often take a dig at each other and in the latest one, Elon Musk was caught laughing on a joke cracked by a Twitter user on Jeff Bezos. It all started when a user who goes by the name SpaceXMR shared a Reddit post that featured a meme about Mr Bezos.

The tweet shared by SpaceXMR on Twitter said, "The 5 stages of J E F F" and the meme featured five pictures of Jeff Bezos. It was titled "The 5 stages of grief," and each of the images of Bezos was followed by the words "denial", "anger", "bargaining", "depression" and "acceptance". It was followed by an arrow pointing at the word "bargaining" with the text "We are here." Reacting to the post, Tesla founder Elon Musk shared a laughing emoticon.

🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2021

A few days back, netizens were comparing the two billionaires and how different their journeys have been when it comes to Musk's SpaceX and Bezos' Blue Origin. A thread explaining the growth of the two businessmen was shared by a netizen on Twitter who highlighted the different approaches the duo has taken to space since their meeting in 2004. The Twitter user discussed the untapped potential of the sector. Now, nearly 15 years later, Bezos is all set to fly to space on July 20 with his brother and two other passengers while Musk himself has booked a space flight on Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic. Reacting to the detailed analysis, Elon Musk weighed in on the changes between the two since their meeting in 2004 jokingly replying that now Jeff Bezos could 'bench press a rhino' pointing out to the difference in his physical appearance over the decades.

Now, he can bench press a rhino — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 17, 2021

