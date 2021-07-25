Tesla's Full Self-Driving Autopilot Feature Mistakes Moon For Yellow Traffic Light; WATCH

Tesla cars are popular for plenty of their features, one of them is the autopilot mode also known as the Full Self-Driving Feature. However, in a video that went viral, a glitch in the FSD feature in the vehicle consistently mistook the low-hanging moon for a traffic light.

Known for its world-class technology and safety measures, the Elon Musk-introduced cars are renowned for their advanced autopilot or remote driving features that allow people to manoeuvre vehicles without being behind the wheel. A Tesla driver stumbled across an issue with a Tesla car's autopilot system that appeared to mistake the moon for a traffic light. A video clip filmed by a Tesla owner, Jordan Nelson showcased the FSD system which was continuously confusing the moon for a yellow traffic light and prompting the car to slow down.

The Twitter user posted the video clip online, where the car upon seeing the moon on the horizon of the sky confused it for a yellow traffic light. Taking to his Twitter handle, Nelson shared, "Hey Elonmusk you might want to have your team look into the moon tricking the autopilot system. The car thinks the moon is a yellow traffic light and wanted to keep slowing down."

Hey @elonmusk you might want to have your team look into the moon tricking the autopilot system. The car thinks the moon is a yellow traffic light and wanted to keep slowing down. 🤦🏼 @Teslarati @teslaownersSV @TeslaJoy pic.twitter.com/6iPEsLAudD — Jordan Nelson (@JordanTeslaTech) July 23, 2021

Whenever the moon came into the picture, the in-built FSD showed a traffic signal on the screen with the yellow light shining and despite nothing ahead, the Tesla programmed car indicated to slow down. The moon appeared to be especially yellow and low in the sky which likely contributed to the rare issue but drivers of such sophisticated vehicles would want the issue to be resolved.

The issue emerged after Tesla had announced that any user could subscribe to Autopilot's FSD feature for $99 to $199 per month rather than paying a one-time hefty amount of $10,000 at the time of vehicle purchase. Tesla's Autopilot Feature has already faced its fair share of challenges while the brand ascertained these issues are well within the understanding domain of a newly-introduced technology.

