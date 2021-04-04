Texas Firefighters Rescue A Squirrel Trapped In Tree's Knothole: Video

In a notable incident that reflected ‘hope for humanity,’ firefighters in Texas pulled off a highly unusual rescue of a trapped squirrel in a tree’s knothole. Responding to a 911 call by a resident over an animal in distress, the Austin Fire Department said that the A-shift crew from Engine 38 responded on Tuesday. The caller made the officers aware of a squirrel’s head being stuck for quite some time. Taking to Facebook on April 1, the Austin Fire Department shared the video of the ‘amazing’ rescue of a squirrel who was set free and appeared unharmed. The department said, “This is not an April Fools’ Day joke.”

The post further read, “Now, we’ve gotten lots of animals out of trees before, but this may be the first time we’ve literally gotten an animal OUT of a tree. And as you can see from the video, shot by Firefighter Austin Konopik, it was no easy feat."

It added, "But Firefighter Steven Slaughter (that’s him, delicately handling the squirrel’s back half) would not be deterred; after a good two minutes of work, Steven and Firefighter Shane Burton managed to free the squirrel and send him on his way…we assume none the worse for wear since he didn’t stick around to offer so much as a “thank you”."

‘Firefighters really do everything’

Pleasantly stunned with squirrel’s rescue, several Facebook users lauded the firefighters and one of them even said, “Wow firefighters really do everything.” Another internet user wrote, “Saving lives whether human or not. Great man!” while someone said, “Thank you to the caller and the rescuers! Animal lives matter too!” The video has garnered thousands of comments and views with many Facebook users thanking the officers for taking care of animals just as much as humans.

Last month another video involving a squirrel had taken the internet by storm showing a man helping the animal. In the adorable video, the man gave water to the baby squirrel from a bottle and patted it on its back. The video that has been dubbed as the act of kindness, was shared by Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Services on Twitter.

Our planet will be a much better place pic.twitter.com/IdznF9nrC1 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 19, 2021

