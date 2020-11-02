Texas Woman Sets Up 'pole Dancing Skeletons' As Halloween Decorations, Gets Legal Notice

The festivities of Halloween became legal trouble for a woman who installed “poll dancing” skeletons at her house. Angela Nava, a resident of Texas, US tapped on her creativity to create an “adult club” themed Halloween decoration. However, she was left flabbergasted after she got a legal notice asking her to take it down.

On October 31, Nava received the notice which warned that she had 30 days to remove her “offensively positioned decorations”. As per the notice by her Homeowner’s Association, an anonymous neighbour of her had reached the association complaining about “inappropriate” choice of Halloween décor.

'This is great'

Speaking to Independent, she asserted that the letter had saddened her especially as she had “really enjoyed” creating the display. She added that in order to “spice things up” she modelled her decors after an adult club. Calling it a creative outlet for people, she said that she found it really amusing to change the position of the skeletons every night. Besides, she also revealed that she wasn’t aware of the objections until she got the letter. "So far, up until this letter that I received last night, everybody who's come by has been incredibly supportive," she said. In addition to her neighbours, she has also got a lot of support online.

