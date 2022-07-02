Thane Delivery Boy Helps School Girl Who Got Injured While Playing; Internet Lauds Gesture

Nowadays, when everyone is busy with their life, it is heartwarming to see people helping others while taking out time from their already preoccupied lives. Few people believe in helping others or doing things for sake of humanity. This was seen after an Amazon delivery person helped a little girl after she got injuries while playing.

The viral news has gained traction on the internet.

The post shared on Twitter by Pratik Salunke, explains the freak accident that happened in Thane, Maharashtra. It was about a girl, who was playing at her school gate and suddenly, the metal gate came loose and a part of it “pierced through her cheek, missing her right eye by an inch.”

Meanwhile, this caught the eye of an Amazon delivery person who was in the area, when he rushed to help the girl, holding the metal piece in place to stop excessive bleeding or aggravating the injury. According to Salunke, the man identified as Ravi held onto the iron structure for half an hour until help arrived.

Ravi, delivery boy of @amazonIN helped a girl who fet with a freak incident in Thane. She was playing on her school gate when it gave away and a part of iron pierced through her cheek, missing her right eye by an inch. Ravi hold on to the gate for 30 min untill help arrived.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/ydH700G72j — Pratik Salunke (@pratik_salunke) July 1, 2022

Further, the Twitter user added, “Doctor and nurse from nearby Vasant Vihar hospital rushed for help. They rescued her by cutting the iron part of the gate." He also informed that the girl was then taken to the hospital for further treatment. Sharing a picture of the delivery boy, Salunke tagged Amazon India and asked them to recognize his timely help that saved the student. He also shared the delivery person’s phone number in case anyone wanted to appreciate his efforts.

Netizens say, 'He should be rewarded'

The viral news has grabbed the attention of many and has accumulated around 1.7 likes accompanied by several retweets. The viral post has also prompted many to express their views, "Just called and spoke with him. He was highly impressed and surprised that strangers calling and wishing him on his achievement. I also thanked him on behalf of the girl and blessed him to do much more work of humanity and pray for his progress and prosperity," a user wrote.

A second user spelt, "He should be rewarded". The third user spelled, "You should honor him and encourage him. He can be your brand ambassador. You don't need celebrities @amazonIN."

He should be rewarded 👍💐 — Amit A Tiwari (@Amit_A_Tiwari) July 1, 2022

Just called and spoke with him.

He was highly impressed and surprised that strangers calling and wishing him on his achievement. I also thanked him on behalf of the girl and blessed him to do such more work of humanity and pray for his progress and prosperity. — Adv. Salim G. Nakhwa (@AdvSalimNakhwa) July 1, 2022

You should honour him and encourage him. He can be your brand ambassador. You don't need celebrities @amazonIN — Shiva Prakash ಶಿವ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ (@sprakash2013) July 1, 2022

