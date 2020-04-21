Thane Police Perform 'aarti' Of Lockdown Violators, Watch Video

Videos of Thane police performing ‘aarti’ on the lockdown violators flouting the home confinement measures for the morning walk have gone viral on the internet. In a minute-long clip, the police officers can be seen shaming the crowd that decided to move out despite the ban on non-essential movement.

#WATCH: Police perform 'aarti' of people who were out on the streets for morning walk amid #Coronaviruslockdown in Thane, today. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/aqHk6SFZom — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

With over 105.5k views the video was supported by the users online who called the police’s move as “fit” and “need of the hour”. The clip is being widely shared on the internet as more and more users condemn the behaviour of the people who are violating the health safety protocols. Some even compared the Mumbai police with the UP police and said that while UP cops are harsher in their approach, cops in Thane have put their point forward equally well without having to resort to force.

Twitter lauded the move

“Post Aarti, utilize them in hospital tasks as they are confident that they won't be infected,” wrote a user on Twitter. “Lovely haha,” wrote another. “Very innovative and hilarious,” wrote the third. "Good one @MumbaiPolice, these people have become health conscious more in lockdown times," wrote a fourth.

Read: COVIDIOT To Quarantini: Here Are Some Popular Coronavirus-related Terms

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Total Cases Rise 18,601; All Eyes On Delhi Plasma Therapy Trial

Prasad nahi bata kya?? — Main Nahi Bataunga (@i2510i) April 21, 2020

The one who is singing is a great singer and lyricist. He is in wrong line.😂😂 @MumbaiPolice @ThaneCityPolice — Raghav (@raghavrathi2711) April 21, 2020

😂 — Tarun Mishra (@tarunpmishra) April 21, 2020

Good one 😊 — Raj Purohit (@rajwin656) April 21, 2020

Sharminda kar diya😂 — Aamir✨ (@AamirKazi7) April 21, 2020

Shameless Citizens!! After conducting 'aarti' of those people, Thane #Police should also do their 'visarjan' as they are endangering lives of many other people with their morning walk amid #coronavirus #lockdown in Thane. #coronavirusinindia #COVID19 — Raju (@nbrengaraju) April 21, 2020

Mumbai Police :- Dande se Nahi embarrassment se maar denge.😂 — Dippak ✍ (@DippakMehrotra) April 21, 2020

But where was the Prasad (Lathi)?? — Udaykumar J Nair (@udaykn06) April 21, 2020

Bahut badiya,ye ho log hai jinko apni fitness pyari hai😄😄😄,

Life nhi — Harsh Pandit (@harshpandit5) April 21, 2020

Read: TN CM Regrets Opposition To Burial Of Doctors Who Died Of Coronavirus

Read: Health Ministry Issues Guidelines For Bringing Home Human Remains Of Coronavirus Patients

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.