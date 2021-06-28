'Thank You For This Day': Elon Musk's Mother Posts Rare Childhood Pic To Wish Him On B'day

Tech billionaire, cryptocurrency enthusiast and ‘technoking’ Elon Musk turned 50 on June 28. Marking the “wonderful day”, his mother Maye Musk penned down a heartfelt note for her eldest son on Twitter. In addendum, she also shared a photograph from the Tesla CEO’s infanthood, which features a blanketed "baby Musk" cradled by Maye.

Maye Musk wishes Elon on birthday

Tagging Elon Musk in her tweet, the 73-year-old fashion model wrote, “Thank you for this wonderful day 50 years ago. You have brought me great joy.” Additionally, she conveyed her love to her son by using multiple heart emoticon. In her post, she also celebrated the fact that #HappyBirthdayElonMusk was now trending on Twitter.

Happy birthday ⁦@elonmusk⁩ 🎂🎉 Thank you for this wonderful day 50 years ago. You have brought me great joy. Lots of love ❤️❤️❤️ #HappyBirthdayElonMusk now trending 🙌🙏 pic.twitter.com/xro3QwQD1z — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) June 28, 2021

Her post quickly caught traction on the internet. Elon also joined the conversation replying with a single red heart on the post. Meanwhile, it triggered an influx of comments from people who took the opportunity to wish SpaceX founder on his 50th birthday."Pretty cool to think about how one day that baby would end up being one of the top meme posters in the world,' joked a user. "Cute baby! Happy birthday Elon Musk," added a second user. "he is a quick learner Maa...Mars.," joked a third.

Happy Birthday Elon. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) June 28, 2021

Happy birthday @elonmusk , I baked you a cake ! pic.twitter.com/CrwI5bKlHA — David ₿allace (@agentk06033299) June 28, 2021

Happy birthday Sir. I pray all your birthday wishes to come true. pic.twitter.com/6jpjvDhq07 — EGG (@Fredly72576807) June 28, 2021

Born as Elon Reeve Musk in Pretoria, South Africa, he is also the founder of The Boring Company and co-founder of OpenAIand Neuralink.Before finding love in Grimes, Musk had been married to Talulah Riley and Justine Musk. As the tech billionaire, who had also secured a position for the world’s richest person, celebrated his 50th birthday on Monday, Twitter trended #HappybirthdayElonMusk pouring in 'Cheems and Musk' memes, SpaceX’s Starships with Musk posing in front of them, Musk taking off on a Falcon 9 to Mars. Internet dropped Happy birthday messages to the "man of the century" sharing photographs of musk with Starship. “Happy Birthday real-life Iron Man,” one said. “Happy birthday to genius, futurist entrepreneur Elon musk,” meanwhile another wrote, while a third called Musk a “game-changer” and inspiration for billions.

Image: mayemusk/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.