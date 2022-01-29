While dramatization and exaggeration are needed in shows and films to keep the audience glued to the screens, Indian soap operas are known to take it to the next level. From falling down a floor into the arms of their lover to washing laptops with soap, television drama series have not disappointed the internet when it comes to providing fodder for new memes. Adding to the list is a scene from the ongoing Thapki Pyar Ki 2 on Colors TV that has defied gravity and killed the common sense of the spectators.

Thapki Pyar Ki 2 indoor scene

A scene from the series is making rounds on the internet where the protagonist, Thapki played by Jigyasa Singh, and her rival is seen fighting to get the Sindoor applied on their forehead by Purab Singhania, played by Aakash Ahuja. In the clip, the pooja ki thali (plate) is slipped out of the hands and is seen floating in the air for longer than science would allow it.

The two characters are seen pushing one another to catch the flying plate. While one character gets pushed to the alter, Thapki manages to catch the vermillion on the palms of her hand. The scene had the netizens scratching their head as many called it 'gravity and logic defying'.

advanced sindoor applying way in 2022 😭 pic.twitter.com/irKTLbB8yi — rish. (@lostboyinthesky) January 27, 2022

Netizens' reaction to Thapki Pyar Ki 2 scene

As mentioned earlier, it took no time for the video to gain traction on the internet as netizens appeared amused at the overly-exaggerated scene from the show. One netizen wrote, ''Newton called from his grave...he is very interested how this exception to his theory of motion occurred,'' while another wrote, ''Rip physics, rip logic. You won't be missed, at least not in mass consuming soap operas. I mean gravity or free fall nam ki bhi koi cheez hoti h yrr. Ek min tak thali hawa me h. Just wow''

Feeling sorry for gravity & free fall! 😭 pic.twitter.com/pQeI0rUIU1 — ✿ ZaYa-ficionado ✿ (@UzmaRamiza) January 28, 2022

Reaction of people who saw this video and wasted one minute of their lives 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ruAG7PSf6D — Navin_Kris (@Kyakarotz) January 28, 2022

Rip physics, rip logic.

You won't be missed, at least not in mass consuming soap operas.



I mean gravity or free fall nam ki bhi koi cheez hoti h yrr.

Ek min tak thali hawa me h. Just wow. — Bharat (@RudeAmrood) January 28, 2022

This was not the first time that the show has made headlines with its dramatic scenes. Earlier, a similar sindoor applying scene had left the masses flabbergasted through the protagonist's physics-defying manner to get married to Thapki. Watch the video here.

Purab aur Thapki ke naye rishtey ki ho gayi hai shuruaat, par kya hoga jab Veena Devi ke saamne aa jaayega Thapki ka sach?

Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #ThapkiPyarKi, Mon-Sat shaam 6 baje sirf #Colors par.

Anytime on @justvoot.#JigyasaSingh @aakashahuja3 pic.twitter.com/Bo0XFVi5sR — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 29, 2021

Image: Twitter/@lostboyinthesky