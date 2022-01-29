Last Updated:

#RIPLogic | 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2': 'Gravity Defying' Sindoor Scene Leaves Netizens In Shock; WATCH

The second season of the popular soap opera Thapki Pyar Ki has caused quite a stir on the internet with the netizens calling a particular scene gravity-defying.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Thapki Pyar Ki 2

Image: Twitter/@lostboyinthesky


While dramatization and exaggeration are needed in shows and films to keep the audience glued to the screens, Indian soap operas are known to take it to the next level. From falling down a floor into the arms of their lover to washing laptops with soap, television drama series have not disappointed the internet when it comes to providing fodder for new memes. Adding to the list is a scene from the ongoing Thapki Pyar Ki 2 on Colors TV that has defied gravity and killed the common sense of the spectators.

Thapki Pyar Ki 2 indoor scene

A scene from the series is making rounds on the internet where the protagonist, Thapki played by Jigyasa Singh, and her rival is seen fighting to get the Sindoor applied on their forehead by Purab Singhania, played by Aakash Ahuja. In the clip, the pooja ki thali (plate) is slipped out of the hands and is seen floating in the air for longer than science would allow it. 

The two characters are seen pushing one another to catch the flying plate. While one character gets pushed to the alter, Thapki manages to catch the vermillion on the palms of her hand. The scene had the netizens scratching their head as many called it 'gravity and logic defying'. 

READ | 'Flying' deer amazes netizens with long and high jump across the street; Watch viral video

Netizens' reaction to Thapki Pyar Ki 2 scene

As mentioned earlier, it took no time for the video to gain traction on the internet as netizens appeared amused at the overly-exaggerated scene from the show. One netizen wrote, ''Newton called from his grave...he is very interested how this exception to his theory of motion occurred,'' while another wrote, ''Rip physics, rip logic. You won't be missed, at least not in mass consuming soap operas. I mean gravity or free fall nam ki bhi koi cheez hoti h yrr. Ek min tak thali hawa me h. Just wow''

READ | Kili Paul dances to 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa: The Rise', fans react to viral video; Watch

This was not the first time that the show has made headlines with its dramatic scenes. Earlier, a similar sindoor applying scene had left the masses flabbergasted through the protagonist's physics-defying manner to get married to Thapki. Watch the video here.

READ | Gauahar Khan bashes woman destroying fruits from vendor's cart in viral video; offers help

Image: Twitter/@lostboyinthesky

READ | Priyanka Chaturvedi hits out at Assam CM over viral video, asks 'why insult an officer'
READ | Fans cheer for Kartik Aaryan as actor plays football in Mumbai; Watch viral video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Thapki Pyar Ki 2, RIP logic, viral video
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com