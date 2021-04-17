'That Mind Is God': Coimbatore Woman Offers Free Biryani To People If They’re Hungry

In the latest tale of compassion, a street vendor in the city of Coimbatore is giving away free biryani to all those hungry. Photographs of the benevolent seller first made their way to the internet after being shared by RJBalaji on Twitter. “What a great gesture by this small roadside biryani shop in Puliakulam, Coimbatore.! Humanity at its best !!,” he captioned the pictures.

The first photograph features the roadside shop wherein its masked owner could be seen along with tissues, vessels and other paraphernalia. The second picture however shows a signboard with a message written in Tamil. The text, when translated to English reads, “Are you hungry, take it.... with love.”

What a great gesture by this small roadside biryani shop in Puliakulam, Coimbatore.! Humanity at its best !!! â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/VZYWgRzwaN — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) April 15, 2021

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 24,000 likes – and counting. It has also received appreciative comments from people. “Super, well done,” wrote a Twitter user. “God bless her” shared another. “Tru human. Truly noble,” said a third.

I could see in nasik while eating at roadside shop many aged people stand and wait for something is offered.

I used to get one set for them — Ragavane (@Ragavane9) April 16, 2021

Similar efforts

Amid pandemic, people from all walks of life have stepped up their efforts to help others in whichever way they can. Recently, American rapper Offset recently was spotted on the streets of Georgia delivering free food to people who had been waiting in line at the voting booth. The rapper drove around a food truck at various polling booths around Georgia distributing free food to the ones who were standing in line to cast their vote. Offset and AXSD Media partnered with the Lincoln project to start with this noble cause.

Last year, even Mandana Karimi was seen distributing food among the needy. She performed this act from her cloud kitchen in times of this COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, the actor stated that she wanted to be able to reach out to people who need help. So she got in touch with such people and sent them food and whatever was there at her place from her cloud kitchen which is called Mandana’s Kitchen.

(Image Credits: RJ_Balaji/Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.