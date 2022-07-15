'That's Just Wrong': Woman Straining Vegetables Out Of 'daal' Draws Strong Reactions

People have their own ways of cooking. Be it adding more spices, changing ingredients, or experimenting with the usual ways of preparing a food item, different techniques are often employed.

Though the process or ingredients might differ, there are some dishes that are prepared in a certain way and consumed in a particular way, for example, people around the world commonly strain their tea before taking a sip from it. However, have you ever heard about someone straining their 'daal' (lentils)?

This was witnessed in a viral video showing a woman straining the vegetables out of the daal after cooking. The video opens up to show delicious-looking daal all set on the gas stove. Instead of pouring it into a bowl and consuming it, the person strained the daal, to pour only the gravy, leaving the onions, tomatoes, and curry leaves out of it. Sharing the video, a user wrote, "This Is A Joke Right", while giving credit to the handle @monica_vaswani, who had created the video for TikTok.

Netizens say, 'That’s just wrong!'

The video has left people stunned and some were just not happy. It received around 1.4 million views and has 30K likes. A user wrote, "Man's drinking straight up turmeric water." Another netizen expressed, "Do me a favour, don't have it." The third user added, "Why do you even have to ask if you're the only one? Ha didi aap he itne anokhe ho (Why do you even have to ask if you're the only one? Yes, you are the only unique one.)" Some users hilariously added, "Bro, we as a whole desi community disown you." Another person wrote, "Mummy thapad maar dengey agar itne nakhre kiye toh (My mom will slap me if I have these tantrums.)"