'The Bamboo': Chef's Take On The 'delicious Thai Dessert' Mango Sticky Rice Wows Netizens

Creativity always gathers huge praises on the internet. A Swiss-French chef named Amaury Guichon has attained a massive fan base purely for his creativity in making desserts look exactly like different types of foodstuffs, animals, and objects.

His latest creation was a dessert that looks like bamboo. Guichon, who is known for his pastry designs and chocolate masterpieces, recently shared a video on his Instagram profile in which he can be seen making a dessert based on the Thai dish Mango sticky rice.

The video opens up to show Guichon cutting pieces of mango and pouring them into a liquid. He then used numerous fruits to create a mixture. Different ingredients were then used to create the other part of the food item, rice. Guichon then made use of white chocolate to create a cylindrical object. He then used green colour to make it look like bamboo. The chef then brought together all the parts to finish the nature-based dessert, before cutting it and enjoying a piece of it.

Sharing the post, Guichon who has over 9 million followers on Instagram, wrote, "The Bamboo! My take on the delicious Thai dessert Mango sticky rice! It’s soooo good! (sic)"

Netizens react to chef's bamboo-like dessert creation

The chef has netizens awestruck by creating a magnificent bamboo-like dessert. The video has garnered around 8.3 million views accompanied by over 6 lakh likes. The video of the dessert has also prompted many to express their views. "That eye roll after the first bite," was one netizen's observation. A user wrote, "I’m obsessed with this guy". Another netizen stated, "I have to eat this before I die lol. Everything he makes literally looks perfectly delicious.".