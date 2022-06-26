'The Future Lion King': Lion Cub's Attempts To Roar Steals Hearts Online; Watch

There's no denying the fact that watching animal videos have an element of entertainment and joy, and the antics of animals rarely fail to bring a smile to the faces of those watching it. In a recent video, a little lion cub was seen learning how to roar while playing around its mother.

The viral video opens up to show a lion cub trying to roar but instead, it ended up making the cutest sounds ever, almost like a cat’s ‘meow’. Meanwhile, the lioness was babysitting it as her cub roamed around her and continued to attempt a roar. Sharing the video, the Twitter handle ‘Buitengebieden’ wrote, "A mighty roar in progress".

Watch the heartwarming video below:

A mighty roar in progress.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/3mrEtGibkr — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 26, 2022

Netizens say 'the future Lion King'

The viral video has gained traction on the internet and has garnered around 475.1K views accompanied by several likes and retweets. The video has also prompted many to express their views. "Aaaawwwww Don't try so hard to be a bad boy, you cutest thing on earth! (sic)", a user wrote. A second user quipped, "Hold him up to the sun. Everyone knows baby lions are solar powered". A third user wrote, "Oh my gosh! So cute. Is he lost? (sic)".

(Image: @buitengebieden/Twitter)