'The Ranveer Show': YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Signs An Exclusive Deal With Spotify

Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps is a popular influencer and YouTuber famous for his podcast The Ranveer Show which is one of the leading podcasts in India. Recently, the audio streaming platform Spotify signed an exclusive deal with Ranveer. His popular podcast show will only stream on Spotify as per the deal, making him the first independent creator from India to be associated with the platform through its Exclusive podcasts.

Ranveer Allahbadia signs exclusive deal with Spotify

The Managing Director of Spotify India, Amarjit Batra said in a statement, "We are always on the lookout for local content and creators that strike a chord with our listeners, and The Ranveer Show is one such podcast that’s proved its relevance time and over again". The Ranveer Show was launched in 2019 and over the past two years, the talk show has become popular among listeners in the age group of 18-27 years. Amarjit Batra added, "It’s consistently featured in the Top Podcast charts on Spotify here, and we think it has the potential to find new listeners deeper in the Indian market, but also among listeners in other Spotify markets." He concluded by saying the Spotify team is in India for the long term and they will continue to seek and invest in content that resonated with their listeners.

Ranveer Allahbadia has touched a plethora of topics like career guidance, fitness tips, lifestyle choices, and even deep topics like the mystery around parallel universes and many more through his show. Ranveer has also managed to interview influential personalities from India as well as global celebrities in the past two years. So far, prolific celebrities like Andre Agassi, Ayushmann Khurana, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Saif Ali Khan, Sudha Murthy, AR Rahman, Abhishek Bachchan, Gaur Gopal Das, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ronnie Scerwvala, Jay Shetty, Australian cricketers Brett Lee and Glenn McGrath are among popular faces who have featured in the show. Ranveer has also expressed his excitement about the exclusive deal with Spotify and he said in a statement-

"I am super excited to join hands with Spotify on this association. I feel like they are just the right partners to work with to take the podcast to the next level. Hopefully, this move will be a stepping stone for thousands of budding podcasters in the country too. Whether it is a bigwig like Joe Rogan or a regional or niche creator, Spotify has pioneered the space of podcasting and covered both ends of the spectrum. For me personally, being able to connect with millions of people on a platform like this will be an exciting experience. I think many people will agree when I say that the future of audio in India is finally here”

(WITH INPUTS FROM PR)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.