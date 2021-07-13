The Simpsons Had Already Predicted Richard Branson's Space Stint; Netizens React

The Simpsons have an eerie knack for predicting the future, from Donald Trump's presidency to faulty voting machines in the 2008 US election. The fans of the show recently said that the show had predicted England's loss and violence that broke out in Euro 2020 final. Now, netizens are certain that the show also knew about Richard Branson's voyage to space.

Simpsons predicted Richard Branson's space stint

Fans of the animated comedy series The Simpsons shared a scene from the series which shows an astronaut in a spaceship and he resembles the British billionaire Richard Branson. Netizens have been stunned to notice the resemblance between the show's character and the Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson. They are convinced that The Simpsons show predicted Richard Branson’s stint in space.

How can The Simpsons show predict every Damn thing? 😯 pic.twitter.com/9wt3uSbiFh — Aditya Kondawar (@aditya_kondawar) July 12, 2021

Netizens are putting up the two pictures together and saying that yet again The Simpsons predicted an event that was going to happen after many years. The picture was shared by a user Aditya Kondawar with the caption, "How can The Simpsons show predict every Damn thing?". Another user replied, "The point is what else it has predicted so that we can get better prepared for the future. Netizens react to the prediction made by the animated show.

The point is what else it has predicted so that we can get better prepared for the future — abi 🇮🇳 ♑🐢 (@AbiReteewT) July 12, 2021

Lagta hai Simpsons dekhna hi padega....



Modern day Nostradamus — Chirag Choudhary (@chiragc) July 12, 2021

Richard Branson in 2014 (on the Simpsons) and Richard on SPACE today. pic.twitter.com/VhGzv58oyV — Nathaniel Labitag (@NathanielLabit2) July 11, 2021

Richard Branson in 2014 on the Simpsons and Richard in SPACE yesterday 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/LmsDFe019x — Melisha (@Melisha_Empire) July 12, 2021

I guess its the other way around



Rich people watch Simpsons and then make their TODO list. — Python Singh (@pythonequity) July 12, 2021

I think we needs to find the mystery of corona leaks from one of the Simpsons episodes 🤔 — ध्रुव | DhruvA (@DhruvAdiyogi) July 13, 2021

Or may be Simpson inspired people to do the things he predicted 🙂 — Wasim Rahaman (@Wasim_Rahaman) July 13, 2021

I think their writers showed every kind of (wild) imagination, which we are now turning to reality. — Navin Dembla (@navn_d) July 12, 2021

British billionaire Richard Branson flew into space aboard his own winged rocket ship. VSS Unity 22 flight took off on July 11 carrying a Virgin Galactic rocket plane in the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space. British billionaire Richard Branson was accompanied by five other passengers, in what Branson has touted as the beginning of space tourism. The Virgin Galactic vessel reached a peak altitude of around 53 miles (85 kilometres) which is beyond the boundary of space set by the United States, according to the press release. Richard Branson said that he had dreamt of this moment since he was a child but his experience of going into space was "more magical" than his imagination.

There are no words to describe the feeling. This is space travel. This is a dream turned reality https://t.co/Wyzj0nOBgX @VirginGalactic #Unity22 pic.twitter.com/moDvnFfXri — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 12, 2021

IMAGE: RichardBranson/Melisha_Empire/Twitter

