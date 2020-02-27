Rare But Beautiful, The Two-faced Quimera Is Dubbed As One Of Nature's Most Unique Cats

A rare and gorgeous two-faced Quimera cat from Argentina with unusual features like two different colours on its face and contrasting colours in their eyes is taking the internet by storm. Dubbed 'Nature's unique creation', a Quimera has garnered netizens' attention with its unique facial features. The unique Argentine breed has got its own Instagram handle and has a lot of followers on its page. The two-faced Quimera is a unique creature and is immensely popular on the photo-sharing app. It has become famous and managed to garner a lot of attention for her unique and exotic features.

READ: Suki The Adventure Cat Globe-trots With Family, Her Travel Diary Will Give Vacation Goals

Quimera has gained huge fanbase

It has nearly 100k followers with her adorable characteristics and has gained a huge fanbase on Instagram and the numbers keep on increasing with each passing day. Quimera's rare condition is called chimera which also incidentally is pronounced the same as her name. In Greek mythology, chimera is a monstrous fire-breathing, three-headed hybrid creature, which is different. These cats tend to have two sets of DNA. In simple words, a chimera feline is born when two fraternal twins combine in one individual.

Quimera's face is parted into two different colours ie golden and black. Their eyes are also of contrasting colours ie hazel and blue. The Quimera feline belongs to Argentina and its Instagram page receives thousands of likes every day. Users on Instagram has commented on the pictures of Quimera cats. A user wrote, "What a beauty". Another user wrote, "Beautiful". The third user wrote, "The cutest cats".

READ: Ira Khan Is Truly A 'cat Person' And These Instagram Pictures Are Proof

Meanwhile, Suki the adventure cat, as per reports was adopted by Martina Gutfreund three years ago. Since then Suki and Martina are exploring the entire world. Suki is now one of the famous cats on Instagram with 1.8 million followers.

Suki is from Alberta Canada and has a humungous fan following. Her followers love her pictures on Instagram as it is like a fairy-tale for them. The adventures of Suki the cat has created magic in the world of social media as followers love seeing Suki's pictures on Instagram every now and then. Her owner revealed to a news portal that her life has completely changed after Suki came into her life.

READ: China: Cat Gets Makeshift Face Mask With Eye Holes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

READ: Cat Thinks Long And Hard Before Hitting Dog, Video Triggers Hilarious Reactions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.