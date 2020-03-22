These Coronavirus Songs With A Message Are Breaking The Internet

During this time of coronavirus where the world is battling with coronavirus infection, the entertainment industry is coming with some peppy and funny tracks to help to leave a pun on the outbreak. The peppy numbers crooned by some renowned and prominent personalities, talk about where disease starts from, about hygiene, the necessity of wearing masks, and emphasize on washing hands. Smashing all the records on the music charts, pop icon Cardi B has a hand — or, rather, a raspy, emphatic voice — in the new anthem which she prepared on the global pandemic.

Peppy tracks on Coronavirus

1. “Coronavirus (feat. Cardi B)” began its life as a short video, posted on Instagram, in which Cardi B airs her fears of COVID-19 with a typical mix of screwball humor and curse words. The clip ends with Cardi B bursting into a singsong chant: “Coronavirus! Coronavirus! I’m telling you, s— is real! S— is gettin’ real!” The video captivated the internet, and DJ iMarkkeyz, a producer from Brooklyn who specializes in setting memes to music, quickly assembled a remix, placing Cardi B’s exclamations over a skittering trap beat punctuated by the sounds of coughing and panting. The remix and its video went viral after its release with the rapper even reacting to it on Twitter. "At this point I want royalties," Cardi tweeted.

2. Jaime Lever's "Kolaveri di" recreation for COVID-19: Jaime recreated Dhanush's popular "Kolaveri di" number into "Why this corona disease?". The funny part is that the song starts with Jaime coughing and then she explaining that the disease began from Wuhan, China and then emphasizes washing hands and wearing masks. In the song later, Jaime also talks about the theatres and airports being shut. The video currently has 13,285 views on Instagram. She captioned her video: "WHY THIS CORONA DISEASE... CORONA DISEASE Song."

3. Ali Zafar's Ko Ko Coronavirus Song: The video starts with Ali saying in Hindi that: "Right now, the entire human race is fighting a crisis which we all have to fight". He then describes the virus as "upar se sharmeela lekin andar se shaitan ka saala". In the track, he says if one has symptoms should immediately see a doctor. He then stresses that instead of shaking hands say hello from a distance and sacrifice social life for some time. His video has 632K views on Instagram and he captioned it "Ko ko Coronavirus... se kaisay larna hai. Ghor se bhaee ka song suno."

4. Narendra Chanchal's coronavirus bhajan: Veteran devotional singer Narendra Chanchal's video of a bhajan on the virus at a recent Holi function has gone viral. The opening line of the song goes ''Dengue bhi aaya, swine flu bi aaya, Chikungunya ne shor machaya, Khabre ki ki ho na, O kitthon aaya corona, Maiya ji, kitthon aaya corona (There was dengue, there was swine flu. Chikungunya created some noise, too. All of it made news, but where did corona come from).''

