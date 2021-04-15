'They Are Humans Too': Photo Of Exhausted Nurse Shows Hospital Staff Bearing Load Of COVID

A mental health professional, Vandana Mahajan, who contracted COVID-19 and stayed in the hospital for a period of six days took to her official Twitter handle and shared an image of a nurse who can be seen wearing a PPE. Vandana, in her Twitter thread, revealed the harsh realities and the hardships that doctors and nurses are facing in the hospital amid the ongoing pandemic. “I hd Covid n was admitted for 6 days. This picture will stay with me. For the ones reading this tweet- they are humans too! As a mental health professional I couldn't help but be there for them”, wrote Vandana. Sharing the image she mentioned that when she asked a nurse for how long she has been doing this, the nurse replied- since the beginning of the pandemic.

Story of medical staff amid COVID-19

She further added that she has a son who stays with her parents. For the first few months, the nurse stayed at the hostel as she was too scared to go back home. Now that her son has exams, she goes home to teach him after completing her duty. She further said that her husband works in the gulf and will be coming home after four years. She wants to go to the airport and receive him, however, she cannot, “She is a mother , a wife n a daughter”, wrote Vandana. Further in the thread, Vandana mentioned she also spoke to a male nurse who used to check her vitals. The male nurse expressed his anguish after the death of a patient on whom he had been performing CPR.

“I saw the hospital staff bearing the load of the damn virus! I made conversations with the sisters and brothers....With the housekeeping staff...With the young doctors on duty there, with my consultant who came in too see me and support me”, wrote Vandana. She mentioned how a sister told her that their biological clock has been disrupted. They have been suffering with few stomach problems, ulcers in their mouth. She also mentioned that if one of them is menstruating , changing a sanitary pad is an impossible task.

I asked a nurse on duty - how long have you been doing this?

For the ones who don't know -once the HCP wear their PPE's they cant even go pass urine. They don't eat or drink for hours so that they dont have the urge to use the Loo. If its urgent, they go in a loo reserved for them and then they have to get into new PPE's — Vandana Mahajan (@oceanblue11oct) April 15, 2021

The doctors on duty are exhausted! Each one of the HCP in the Covid ward fears that they too will get this effing virus. — Vandana Mahajan (@oceanblue11oct) April 15, 2021

On reading the thread, one Twitter user wrote, "Must read thread. Thanks for sharing. How conveniently we take our medical warriors for granted forgetting that they too have families. Hats off to each one of them for their tireless services". Another user shared an image of the hospital staff as he wrote, "I'm numb after seeing this".

