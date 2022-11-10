Thief Knocks Himself Out While Fleeing With Goods Worth $18,000 From Luxury Store In US

In a bizarre incident, a 17-year-old who was trying to run away with stolen goods allegedly knocked himself out by running into a glass door. According to reports, the thief was trying to flee the Louis Vuitton store in Washington with goods comprising handbags worth $18,000. The video of the incident was caught on a CCTV camera and is now viral. Reportedly, the incident took place in the affluent Seattle suburb of Bellevue in Washington.

According to the police, the 17-year-old thief ripped handbags off the display worth $18,000 in broad daylight. However, as he tried to run out of the store, the thief ran into a plate glass window, knocking himself out, KOMO News reported.

In the CCTV footage, the teen boy can be seen sprinting head-first into a glass window of the store before collapsing on the floor, dropping his haul of designer handbags worth $18,000 as guards sprint towards him.

Watch the video here:

Brazen teenage thief, 17, knocks himself out by running into glass door as he tries to flee Louis Vuitton store with $18,000 worth of handbags in the affluent #Seattle suburb of Bellevue,#Washington. pic.twitter.com/LB11pBCKQp — Hans Solo (@thandojo) November 8, 2022

According to an article from TMZ, when the 17-year-old woke up, he was already in handcuffs.

"Brazen is the perfect word for it," KOMO News quoted Bellevue Police Captain Rob Spingler as saying.

"The thief mistook the clean glass window for open space as he attempted to flee with stolen luxury goods," KOMO News further said.

Notably, according to the New York Post, more than 50 repeat offenders have been arrested in Bellevue for retail robbery and shoplifting. So far, 59 people have been charged in connection with organized retail theft.