Bizarre! Thieves Cook Mutton Before Robbing COVID-19 Patient's Home In Jharkhand

In a bizarre incident that took place in Jharkhand, thieves broke into a house of a coronavirus patient and stole jewelry and cash before having a plateful of mutton and rice. According to reports, the incident occurred on July 16 in Jamshedpur in a containment zone area where a man had tested positive for coronavirus on July 8 and is currently undergoing treatment at Tata Main Hospital (TMH). The brother of the man while talking to the media said that the family came to know about the theft after they went to the house to check.

Read: Thieves Wearing Full PPE Suits Steal 780 Gm Gold Jewellery In Maharashtra's Satara

As per media reports, thieves had cooked mutton, rice, and chapattis before stealing valuables from the home. Thieves reportedly stole Rs. 50,000 in cash and Rs. 50,000 worth of jewelry. The case is now being investigated by the police, who said they have stationed a few officers in the area where the robbery took place. The family of the COVID-19 positive patient in whose house the theft took place is currently staying at their native village, the patient's brother told the press.

Read: Suspected Thief Thrashed To Death By Mob In Delhi's Pandav Nagar

In a similar incident

In another incident that took place in Jamshedpur, thieves stole cash, mobile phones, and even hand sanitizers from the house of a student leader named Kushboo Lama. The incident reportedly occurred on the same night at Lama's home in the Sitaramdera area. According to Lama, the thieves first sanitized her purse and the bed with the disinfectant and then stole cash and mobile phones. Lama while talking to the media said that a similar robbery happened a few days ago in her neighbourhood.

Read: WATCH: Bengaluru's Petrol Thief Scoots After 'fake' Payment On Pump, Caught On CCTV

Read: Two Thieves Held After Chase

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.