THIS Adorable Exchange Between A Delivery Guy & Customer Will Brighten Up You Day; Watch

Finding happiness in life's smallest moments is a secret to joyful living and this video is the proof. An Instagram page named 'Nextdoor' shared a heartwarming video in which the delivery guy is seen dancing in a customer's lawn. The clip was originally posted some time back, but after being reshared, it has gone viral.

The clip opens with the delivery boy walking up to the door to deliver the parcel but when he turns around and starts to walk towards his van, he takes a pause to look at the plush green lawn of the house. In the clip, the customer is heard saying, do you want to run through that? O! Yes, replied the delivery guy, the woman quickly said, "then run through it, bad boy". This priceless exchange between the delivery boy and the customer has warmed many hearts on social media.

The sheer moment of happiness that you are about to witness will make you delighted:

The comment section of the video was flooded with compliments and love. Users couldn't resist reacting to the video. One Instagram user wrote, "gotta cool off any way you can in this heat", another Instagrammer wrote, "What a super wholesome page. So much joy here". A third person commented, "Love that video, that was so nice of the homeowner to do that". A fourth person commented, "hahaha love this so much". The fifth person took to the comment section and expressed his feeling and wrote, "Nice person and nice guy. Heartwarming to see!"

Earlier in a similar incident, a delivery man was seen dancing on his way to the house. The clip starts with a delivery man dancing on his way to a house. He stands in front of the house for a few seconds and delivers the parcel and on his way back, the man again exhibits impressive moves and even does a full split on the ground. He then does a few more steps and finally enters the truck.

The video soon went viral on the internet, one user commented, “That’s my Amazon guy too! We love him! He always has his music bumping in the truck and he has the best attitude!”

The clip garnered over 2 million views on the microblogging site.

