This Baker's Hyper-realistic Cakes Imitating Foods, Everyday Objects Baffles Netizens

When people hear the word cake and pastry they visualise round, triangle and even square shapes but those days are long gone now as cakes are no longer limited to these shapes. Recently a pastry chef went viral after sharing videos of her baking skills and making hyper-realistic cakes that completely puzzle the netizens. A cake designer who goes by the name ‘Natalie Sideserf’ can make almost anything which she sees in front of her eyes.

Natalie shares her creativity in her official Instagram account named “Sideserf cakes” and has over 707 thousand followers. When one will go through her account, they will surely not understand whether those are cakes or just a pair of jeans or eggs lying on the table.

Natalie Sideserf's hyper-realistic cakes

In Natalie Sideserf's latest video, it can be seen that a bowl is placed on a table that contains three egg yolks alongside an egg crate. With the first glance at the eggs, it seems to be pretty normal but once she starts cutting the bowl with a knife, the reality pops in. Cakes camouflaged in the shape of eggs and their crate are a visual treat. Cake crust can be visible once she cut open the piece. The video has been uploaded with the caption, “These eggs are cake, Follow @sideserfcakes for a brand new realistic cake every Monday!”.

The video has received more than 31k likes once it was published on a social media platform and obtained several amusing comments. One of the users wrote, “Did you use eggs to make eggs”, while the other said, “You are amazing …. Each creation is awesome”, and the third said, “Can i get an egg cake but eggless, kidding ! Fantastic!” Numerous have expressed their amusement by giving laughing emojis along with heart and fire.

Here are some of the comments:

Furthermore, on her page, she has displayed some other interesting creations. She has baked cake in the shape of sandwiches, burgers, fruits and not only this, she has even uploaded videos of cakes camouflaged in the shape of snakes and bull.

Take a look at these hyper-realistic cakes:

(Image: Instagram/ Sideserf cakes)