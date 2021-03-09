This Cat Helps Kids Feel Comfortable While Wearing Glasses, See Pictures

Truffles, a cat is helping children feel comfortable wearing glasses. Children often feel shy when they have to wear glasses but now Truffles is also wearing them to make the kids feel comfortable. The cat wears different glasses and sunglasses to encourage children to wear their own. Truffles owner Danielle Crull told the Daily Mail that cat wears spectacles with patches on to help the children feel comfortable about wearing them.

Cat encourages children to wear glasses

The owner of the cat said that when children don't wear glasses in the shop, Truffles asks them to wear the glasses. The children after seeing Truffles wear the glasses also start wearing the glasses. The owner has trained Truffles to wear 20 different pairs of glasses without lenses, an eye patch and a pair of sunglasses with lenses.

There is a Facebook page created for Truffles by the name 'Truffles The Kitty'. The bio for Truffles reads that Truffles is a champion for vision, an encourager to children. One of the posts on January 8 read, "One of the best reminders for those that face hard times and struggles is to know you are not alone."

Cat and pet parent make world record

A pet parent Anika Moritz from Austria and her feline Alexis recently bagged the Guinness World Record for “Most tricks by a cat in one minute”. Guinness World Records took to its official Facebook handle and shared a video of the cat performing 26 tricks. “Congratulations to Alexis the cat and owner Anika Moritz from Niederösterreich in Austria. Anika got Alexis when she was 11 years old and started the training a few weeks after her arrival. Alexis is described as trusting, loves to cuddle but also appreciates her freedom”, wrote the page in their own comment section.

