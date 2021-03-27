This Company Will Pay $2,400 For 24-hour ‘digital Detox’; Here's All That You Need To Know

A company that tests home services and products, Reviews.org, is holding a 24-hour digital detox challenge. As a part of this challenge, the company will pay their chosen challengers over two grand if they manage to survive a whole day without screens. “Reviews.org wants to give someone $2,400 to go 24 hours without technology—we have a feeling someone out there needs a break”, read the official website. It further said, “If you’re selected and complete the challenge, we’ll reward you with $2,400 and an Amazon gift card for surviving the day. Plus, you’ll help curb your smartphone cravings”.

The screen detox does not just include a phone screen but television, gaming, computers, smartwatches and smart home devices are also off limits. However, microwaves are still okay. As per the official website, three out of four Americans consider themselves addicted to their phones. Also, the majority of people check their phones once every nine minutes, which is, 160 times a day. The website stated, “We spend an average of 56 hours and 42 minutes per week watching TV— that’s nearly 17 hours more than a full-time job!”.

The winner of the challenge will get the official title of “2021 Digital Detox Challenger” in the US, $2,400 (USD) as payment for completing the challenge, a day without doomscrolling, bad internet memes, or zoom fatigue, a safe to store your tech in for 24 hours. The last prize will be a $200 Amazon gift card to put together a tech-less survival kit. The responsibilities and requirements include: no cell phone, no television, no gaming consoles/handheld gaming devices, no computers/laptops, no smartwatches or wearable tech, no smart home devices (smart speakers, smart vacuums, etc).

'Techless survival kit'

The company will provide the challengers with a ‘techless survival kit’. The kit includes a typewriter, board games, writing stationery, an abacus, books from the best-seller list, paints and brushes. The website read, “We’re open to your techless suggestions, but the survival kit money is for making your day livable outside of the online world”.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)