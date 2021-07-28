Last Updated:

This Dog And Cat Dubbed 'Neighbourhood Besties' By Netizens Are Internet Favs; See Why

Dog and cat video on social media depicted a beautiful interspecies relationship and showed they are comfortable in each others company.

The videos of cats and dogs running after each other are some of the most liked videos on the internet. Even the cartoon characters have shown how cats hate dogs. These two animals are usually considered each other’s enemies, however, this video will contradict your belief. In this viral video, a cat can be seen caressing a dog from the neighbourhood, as if the dog is the cat’s best friend. This adorable video is heartwarming, and will surely amuse you.

Watch the video of a Dog and cat here -

The viral video depicts a beautiful interspecies relationship, shared by a dog and a cat and how they are comfortable in each others company. These two are called as neighborhood buddies, as they are good friends with each other. Even, the caption of the viral post called them, "Neighborhood Besties." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nextdoor (@nextdoor)

 

The video has gained more than 1700 likes, and several comments with 10 hours of sharing Some comments by the users commented that it was a cute moment that got captured on camera, another user wrote, “So cute, besties for sure, so cute, ❤️👏👏😂😊😊”, while another wrote that he cried while after watching this. The video is touching, indeed and has captured the moments beautifully.

The same Instagram page has previously shared several other viral videos of dogs and cats.


Have a look at them here-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nextdoor (@nextdoor)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nextdoor (@nextdoor)

