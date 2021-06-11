THIS Dry Leaf Is Actually An Orange Oakleaf Butterfly; Video Leaves Netizens Amazed

Social media forums have been flooded with videos of cats and dogs. Now, a video of a rare insect that looked like a dried leaf on the floor has stunned netizens. The video was shared by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Twitter. The short clip features a person who tries to touch the leaf on the ground but to his surprise, the leaf turns into a vibrant butterfly. The video has caught the attention of netizens who could not stop themselves from reacting to nature's wonderful creation.

Dry leaf turns into a butterfly

The 14-second video uploaded on the microblogging site starts with a person, who with his hands tries to touch what looked like a dry leaf on the floor. As soon as the person touches the leaf, the leaf turns into a butterfly. The butterfly flies and spreads its wings. The butterfly has a mustard yellow pattern on its forewings with black colour as its base. Watch the video here:

Natural camouflage - a survival mechanism pic.twitter.com/IY2suGfkuN — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) June 8, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered more than 116K views and several reactions. Netizens, amazed by the video took to the comments section to express their views. One of the users also identified the butterfly as "Indian Oakleaf Butterfly (Kallima inachus). It is one of the contenders for national butterfly status; another being — Krishna Peacock and Indian Jezebel. It is also commonly known as "dead leaf". It also changes its colour on basis of seasons!". Another user commented, "It's amazing. WORLD has hidden a lot in itself." Another individual commented, "Wow! Wonders of Nature! Rare reality, seen rarer, captured rarest!". Check out some user reactions.

It's Indian Oakleaf Butterfly (Kallima inachus). It is one of the contender for national butterfly status; other being — Krishna Peacock and Indian Jezebel.



It is also commonly known as "dead leaf". It also changes its colour on basis of seasons!#Butterflies https://t.co/2cyhIo1KkJ — Praveenkumar K: Kalam way (@praveenkalikeri) June 8, 2021

Wow !

What a wonderful Butterfly — Ramakrishna Nimbagal ನಿಂಬಗಲ್ ರಾಮಕೃಷ್ಣ (@Nimbagalram) June 8, 2021

Wow! Wonders of Nature!

Rare reality, seen rarer, caputured rarest! — Gopikrishna C (@Jagadadhara) June 9, 2021

It's amazing .

WORLD has hidden a lot in itself. 🦋 — Rishi (@Rishi48284280) June 11, 2021

I was wondering what would be under the leaf until it started to flutter. — Being ದೀಪಕ್ (@Beingdeepak7) June 8, 2021

So so amazing. Thank you mam for sharing it. — Sukhjit (@__Sukhjit__) June 8, 2021

Awesome ♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Tushar Gupta (@TusharG52640070) June 10, 2021

