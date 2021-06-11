Last Updated:

THIS Dry Leaf Is Actually An Orange Oakleaf Butterfly; Video Leaves Netizens Amazed

A video of a rare insect that looked like a dried leaf on the floor has stunned netizens. The 14-second video was shared by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Twitter.

Dry leaf

IMAGE: KiranShaw/Twitter


Social media forums have been flooded with videos of cats and dogs. Now, a video of a rare insect that looked like a dried leaf on the floor has stunned netizens. The video was shared by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Twitter. The short clip features a person who tries to touch the leaf on the ground but to his surprise, the leaf turns into a vibrant butterfly. The video has caught the attention of netizens who could not stop themselves from reacting to nature's wonderful creation.

Dry leaf turns into a butterfly

The 14-second video uploaded on the microblogging site starts with a person, who with his hands tries to touch what looked like a dry leaf on the floor. As soon as the person touches the leaf, the leaf turns into a butterfly. The butterfly flies and spreads its wings. The butterfly has a mustard yellow pattern on its forewings with black colour as its base. Watch the video here: 

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered more than 116K views and several reactions. Netizens, amazed by the video took to the comments section to express their views. One of the users also identified the butterfly as "Indian Oakleaf Butterfly (Kallima inachus). It is one of the contenders for national butterfly status; another being — Krishna Peacock and Indian Jezebel. It is also commonly known as "dead leaf". It also changes its colour on basis of seasons!". Another user commented, "It's amazing. WORLD has hidden a lot in itself." Another individual commented, "Wow! Wonders of Nature! Rare reality, seen rarer, captured rarest!". Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: KiranShaw/Twitter

