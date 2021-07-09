This Huge 25 Kg Lollipop Will Definitely Make You Drool; Watch Video

A man in a viral YouTube video is seen enjoying a huge 25kg lollipop. This video is sure to leave you craving for some candy. YouTuber Firoz Chuttipara, who runs a channel Village Food posted the video on his channel with the caption "25kg biggest lollipop making." Take a look at the video:

Chuttipara begins with an average-sized lollipop then moves on to making a huge 25kg lollipop from scratch. He starts by caramelizing the sugar in a steel container. As the video continues, he mixes different food colors and heats it until it is thick and sticky.

The video was shared on July 6, Wednesday on Chuttipara's channel. It has crossed over one million views. Viewers expressed their amazement at the simple cooking process. The Villagefoodchannel also posted an image of the enormous lollipop on their Instagram channel. It has garnered over 29,292 likes.

'Making of 50kg Icecream'

Earlier, Firoz and his friend had posted a video of '50kg Icecream making' on their channel. The video was uploaded on June 28 and gathered over 2 million views and 2000 likes on YouTube. Viewers gushed over the 5 foot, 50kg orange ice cream bar. In several other videos on his Youtube and Instagram, Firoz has aced the art of creating dishes with superfoods. From 15kg beef steak to an entire goat, he has either roasted and/or grilled almost everything. He has taught his viewers to make some lip-smacking dishes like black chicken curry, duck curry, pot biryani, and two-wheeler chicken tandoori. Moreover, he also made roasted fish and Trevally Fish Pepper. The fishes weighed about 6 kilograms and 13 kilograms, respectively. Well, that's not just all, Firoz has also nailed the skills of salad. He has created a healthy fruit salad with about 100kilograms of fruit.



