'This Is Legendary': Man Wears Morph Suit And Walks During Fiance’s Zoom Meeting | Watch

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people around the world have moved to a virtual set up to interact with each other. Offices have also resorted to online meetings and work from home. In a hilarious video that has recently surfaced on the internet, a man bought himself a morph suit so that he could roam around in the house during his fiance’s zoom call without any hesitation. The video has now gone viral all across social media, leaving the netizens in splits.

'Flawless execution'

At the beginning of the video, the man shows his one-piece green-coloured morph suit. A message flashes on the screen, which said, “I bought this green morph suit so I’d stop showing up in the back of my fiancee’s zoom call meetings”. Further, into the video, the man slowly walks behind his fiance during a meeting in the invisible suit in a hilarious manner. "Flawless execution”, read the caption of the amusing video. Let’s have a look at the video.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 800 likes. Amused by the video, netizens took over the comment section one Instagram user wrote, "Worth. Every. Penny". Another person wrote, "Fam we need more lolol". Netizens can be seen leaving laughing emojis in the comment section. Let's have a look at what the netizens have to say.

Job seeker finds an awkward zoom username

There have been many such awkward and hilarious moments going viral on social media. In a similar incident, a recent interview was trending when the interviewer noticed an awkward name on the Zoom call. The applicant was on his second interview for the position, after having successfully clearing the telephonic interview. However, the username of the applicant caught the attention of the employer. The applicant was dressed properly but his interviewer was more interested in the username.

The applicant had set his name to 'Big Daddy' but previously and he had forgotten to change it before the interview. During the interview he tried to change it but it didn't go unnoticed. This embarrasing tale was shared by tha applicant on Reddit. He wrote, "Then we start talking and he says yeah it took me a second to start because it said I needed to allow 'Big Daddy into the room with me.' and I turned more red than a tomato". The employer saw the funny side and laughed it off.

(Image Credits: Instagram/TailoredBits)

