'This Isn’t What I Ordered!': Woman Spots Huntsman Spider In Gingerbread House Box

In a bizarre incident, a woman from Australia, bought a ready made gingerbread house and ended up receiving it with a giant huntsman spider. Katie Gompertz took to her Facebook handle and shared images of the spider hanging inside the Gingerbread box. Taking a sarcastic tone, in the caption, the woman wrote, “Buy a ready made gingerbread house they said, it’ll be easier than building one they said! Seriously I don’t say this often but: why me?”.

According to the caption, the gingerbread house was bought from an Australian supermarket chain called ‘Woolworths’. Tagging Woolworths in the caption, she says, “Wait Woolworths this isn’t what I ordered? Only in Australia, only in #2020”. Katie has uploaded three images and the giant spider can be seen hanging on the top. In one of the images it has also very tightly grabbed a round white thing, which seems to be an egg sack.

Netizens react

The supermarket chain, woolsworth, took to the comment section, apoligizing for the incovenience. The department wrote,"Oh no Katie - this critter just wanted a home, but this is definitely not the right one for her! Thanks for letting us know, and we apologise for the scary surprise. After all, it’s Christmas, not Halloween. Please feel free to return the gingerbread house to our store service desk for a replacement - one without an added houseguest! Can you please let us know your order number in a PM so we can follow up with our team? We’ll also be following this up with our supplier, as this certainly should not have passed quality control. Thanks". Not only this, but since being uploaded, the post has gathered a lot of attention from the netizens. One Facebook user wrote, "Did they charge extra for the on-site resident?". Another person wrote, "Sweet baby Jesus this is going to give me nightmares..... like forever".

