This Italian Village Will Pay $50,000 For People To Relocate There, Here's How It Works

A small Italian village, Stefano di Sessanio, is offering to pay up to $50,000 (£40,000) to people willing to move and start a business there in a bid to reboot the economy. According to CNN, the hilltop town is located in the mountains of the Abruzzo region and currently has just 115 residents -- 13 of whom are under the age of 20, while 41 are over 65. The council of the walled medieval village is also ready to support and give the would-be residents place to live with a nominal rent.

While speaking to the media outlet, Mayor Fabio Santavicca said that the town is "not selling anything to anyone". Fabio added that this is not a business move but just a way to enable the village to continue to live. The town council said that it was “essential” to do something to ensure sustainable and lasting development of the area, which lies within the beautiful Gran Sasso e Monti della Laga national park.

The offer includes a monthly wage of up to $9,300 for the first three years. The money would be paid to the new residents in monthly instalments. Additionally, new residents would also be provided with a property to live in that they would have to pay a yet-to-be-determined sum of rent. Those looking to start a business there will further be supplements by the local council with a one-time grant of $23,000.

What's the catch?

However, the offer is only available to those who already are resident of Italy or have the legal ability to become one. EU citizens will also be considered. The town has listed some key skills that it is hoping to attract, including tourist guides, cleaners and those who can promote local food products. According to reports, applicants must also be aged between 18 and 40 and remain living in the village for a minimum of five years.

The scheme was launched in October and so far around 1,500 people are reported to have applied. The town council is aiming to keep numbers to around 10 new residents for now. Santavicca said that the town wants to ramp numbers up gradually as the council still has to work with the housing that belongs to the authorities. The town mayor hopes that the project if it goes well, can be replicated by other small towns as well.

