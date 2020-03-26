'Aww Worthy': Little Bunny Gives Its Owner Goodnight Kiss, Netizens All Hearts

Living with pets is the best stress buster one can ever get and especially during this difficult period of lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak. The four-legged buddies become a part of your family and this recent video of the same says it all. A user shared a cute video of his furry companion, which is none other than a little bunny who gives a good night kiss on his owner's nose and the internet has gone crazy after watching the adorable clip which is dripping love.

The adorable video

The cute bunny in the picture did not forget to kiss its ‘human’ before going to sleep. In the three minute 96 seconds cute clip, the little bunny can be seen popping out its head from the cage and licking, nibbling the nose of the person standing in front of it, probably the pet parent. The adorable exchange has captivated the netizens who are in love with the white bunny. As soon the video was uploaded on social media, it melted the hearts of all and the users flooded the comment section with some beautiful messages over this cute affection by the little pet.

One Reddit user commented that the “little guy thinks his nose is a water thing.” Another user confirmed that the animal was showing its affection. “I looked it up, apparently this kissing/licking is a real sign of affection (grooming).” A user even explained the difference between being licked by a dog and a rabbit. “Rabbits don’t produce a lot of saliva, so they can endlessly lick you and you won’t be wet afterward like if a dog licked you,” read the comment. This topic of discussion invited many people to participate in talking about rabbit's saliva. One of the users on giving his take on the same said that when he visited his sister's place, and when he licked his hand from under the table. It was so wet and unexpected.

Another user said that his rabbits are always so warm and that when he licks him, he runs around and sometimes comes up and licks his ankles. One of the users who got impressed by the little bunny and called it harmless. Amid the other who considered the nibbling a bit dangerous as it might be infectious during this time when the coronavirus is spreading like fire.

