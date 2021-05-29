This Lucknow Girl Was Saved From Drowning By A Dutch Man In Goa; Now They Are Married

A girl from Lucknow married a Dutchman after he managed to save her life. Nupur Gupta and Attila Bosnyak fell in love with each other during a Goa trip in 2019. According to a news report by CNN Travel, the couple met in Goa where Nupur was at the Holiday destination for a two-week period to teach Yoga. It was during this time that Nupur decided to go for a swim between her Yoga sessions. The instructor was having a gala time until the tides turned out to be too strong for her.

This Lucknow Girl was saved from drowning by a Dutch man

Nupur somehow swam too far away from the shore and was thus caught up in the tide that made it difficult for her to swim back. The waves kept getting stronger and she thought as if she was being pulled into the ocean. Gupta tried her best to swim back but soon found herself in a horrific situation as she was gasping for air. Nupur at that moment saw Attila coming towards her. The Dutchman tried to rescue her by pulling her out of the ocean but wasn't able to do it alone. He tried to grab her hand, however, his efforts were in vain due to the strong waves. Attila soon alerted the lifeguards and swam along with Nupur and managed to get her to the shore.

The two reached the beach and Nupur saw Attila for the first time. She revealed that he was badly hurt due to the entire rescue scenario. She mentioned that Attila was bleeding from his back thighs and fingers. Nupur said that her heart sank when she realised that Attila went to a great extent to save her. After that incident, the duo started meeting often and kept in touch while they were in Goa. Later on, they kept connected through calls and video chats as well.

Eventually, Nupur and Attila decided to meet in Lucknow. Attila arrived at the Delhi airport and went to meet Nupur straightaway. The two stopped by Agra to visit the Taj Mahal and that was the place where Attila proposed to Nupur. The Dutchman didn't propose to her for marriage but rather for a committed relationship. Nupur agreed and the two later got married to each other in March of 2020 in the Netherlands.

Source: Attila Gupta Instagram

