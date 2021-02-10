This Man's Best Friend Is Swan He Rescued 37 Years Ago, See Pictures Of Their Cute Bonding

Last Updated: 10th February, 2021 15:07 IST

Garip spends most of her time out of her pen and has never tried to run away from Mirzan’s farmstead.

Mirzan named the swan “Garip,” which translates as “bizarre” but is also used to describe those whomot good with the luck.

After Garip’s broken wing healed, the swan stayed with Mirzan and also befriended the cats and dogs in the area.

Garip follows Mirzan whenever she is out of her pen. Garip also accompanies him when he is doing his chores around the farm or for his evening walks.

“Since I love animals, I said to myself that I should take her home instead of leaving her as prey to foxes", Mirzan told The Associated Press.

Since then, Garip has lived on the man’s farm in the Karaagac region, bordering Greece.

Mirzan and a group of friends were taking a shortcut in their car when they noticed the swan, with a broken wing, in an empty field. Mirzan immediately took the swan in to protect her.

An unusual friendship between a Turkish man and a swan he rescued has endured for decades. Retired postman Recep Mirzan found Garip, a female swan, 37 years ago in Turkey’s western Edirne province.

