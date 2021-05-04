This McDonald's Outlet Ditched Iconic 'golden Arches' For Shiny Blue, Find Out Why

While McDonald’s golden arches are a globally recognized symbol, one of its outlets continues to sell without it. Instead, the outlet uses a rare turquoise icon instead for representation. Now, a report by Reader’s Digest has revealed the reason behind it, leaving the internet flabbergasted.

What is reason behind colour change?

The city of Sedona, located in the centre of Arizona, is famous for its stunning natural beauty—namely, its mountainous landscape of red rock. As a result, the local administration has imposed a rule for buildings in the city to refrain from intruding into the natural surroundings.

When the McDonald’s was built there in 1993, city officials believed that a bright yellow M could just sabotage its panoramic background. As a result, the outlet was ordered to colour the Golden arch in a more serene peaceful bluish-green tint. Ever since, the unique eatery attracts hundreds of people every year, many amongst whom land there for a photo-op with the giant blue logo.

McDonald's is the second-largest fast-food chain in the world and has more than 36,000 outlets across the globe. Just last week, another outlet caught the eye of people after it devised a unique solution to the problem- it has decided to offer $50 to those who just turn up for interviews irrespective of whether they pass or fail. The outlet’s never-seen-before initiative gained limelight after a picture of a board stating the same was shared online. "Interviews. M-F 2 pm. Get $50 for an interview,’ read the signboard.

Dan Nunn, who captured and shared the image wrote, “The tactic of providing monetary reinforcements just to get employees to the interview desk in an entirely new concept. In normal situations, it may not be used. However, many restaurants are using this tactic in order to attract more employees to work for them.

Later speaking to Business Insider, Franchise owner Blake Casper said that the biggest challenge out there is the federal government and the state government are going to continue with this unemployment because "that is truly creating an incentive not to work now". Another reason, he said is the fear of coronavirus, especially for a daily wage worker.

Image Credits: Trusted Media Brands Inc.